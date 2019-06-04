DES MOINES -- Waterloo Columbus senior duo Taylor Hogan and Daniel Buchanan captured the 2019 Iowa State co-ed Class 1A state tennis tournament title Tuesday at the Waveland Tennis Courts.
Hogan and Buchanan had to win six matches, including preliminary match, eventually downing Brooke Jorgensen and Jordan Roozeboom of Pella, 6-1, 6-1 in the finals.
Hogan and Buchanan were dominate most of the day, surviving their biggest scare in the quarterfinals when Macy Harris and A.J. Wilkins of Grinnell won the first set from them before the Sailors rallied for a 6-7, 6-2, 1-0 victory.
The title is Buchanan's second as he won with Olivia Fain in 2017, and finished second with Fain last spring.
STATE CO-ED GOLF: Cedar Falls duo Megan Sawyer and Ben Bermel took third in the Class 2A state co-ed golf tournament Tuesday at the Cedar Pointe Golf Course.
Sawyer and Bermel carded a 77, two finish two stroke behind Taylor Sedivec and Nathan Petrak of Johnston.
In the Class 1A tournament at American Legion GC in Marshalltown, Dike-New Hartford's Morgan Weber and Colton Harberts were fourth with a 77.
Taking sixth with a 79 were New Hampton's Allison Nuss and Ryan Anderson, while Taylor Ellis and Colin Gavin of North Fayette-Valley finished seventh, also shooting a 79.
Waterloo Columbus' Molly Fereday and Charlie Lorenz shot a 96.
