Columbus explodes in win
PREP ROUNDUP

Columbus explodes in win

  • Updated
NEW HAMPTON -  Frost threw a three-hitter as Waterloo Columbus earned a 15-2 non-conference softball win Tuesday over New Hampton.

The Sailors (9-1) collected 12 hits, including seven for extra bases.

Avery Hogan was 4-for-4 with a double, and Kamryn Regenold was 3-for-3 with a double and triple. Sydney Gardner had a triple and Nyasija Simmons hit a home run.

Baseball

Late Monday

SAILORS WIN: Waterloo Columbus used a nine-run third inning to top South Hardin Monday in Eldora.

Alex Feldmann went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and 2 RBIs. Carter Gallagher and Caden Hartz also collected two hits, and Alex Purdy was 3-for-4.

Josh Merrifield earned the win striking out four over four innings of work.

CR PRAIRIE 3-10, CEDAR FALLS 2-0: Caleb Raisty’s two-run single in the first plating Ben Phillips and Zach Neese for an early 2-0 in the opener.

But Prairie scored three times in the fifth to pull out the victory. In the night cap, the Tigers were held to just two hits. Brody Bartlett had two of CF’s hits.

Linescores

Late Monday

CR PRAIRIE 3-10, CEDAR FALLS 2-0

FIRST GAME

Cedar Falls;200;000;0  --  2;4;4

CR Prairie;000;030;x – 3;5;2

Connor Woods and Shae Buskohl. Barnes, Frese (7) and Vicko.

SECOND GAME

Cedar Falls;000;000 – 0;4;1

CR Prairie;104;401  --  10;11;0

Max Steinlage, B. Grazier (3), P. Marsh (5) and Buskohl.

