CEDAR FALLS — It could easily be a plot to an action movie.
A group of six friends get together. They surround a board room table, take a seat on futuristic red chairs in front of computers and use headsets to collaborate on ways to outflank adversaries in pursuit of a cash prize.
These mercenaries are members of a recently-formed esports team called CF Ambush. They go by screen names ZEBENETSOU, HUGEME, HYPER, WIND, BEBO and SPOON.
Cedar Falls recently defeated Lyons Esports out of suburban Chicago in the national championship match of a 244-team Overwatch competition within the High School Esports League Fall Majors event. Each member of the Cedar Falls crew received $1,000 in scholarship prize money following the 4-1 victory.
“It takes a lot of small things to pull together to make one big thing happen,” Cedar Falls captain Alex Shepard said. “Then you get a nice reward when a big thing happens.”
Esports has become a rapid-growing club activity offered within high schools.
Cedar Falls Director of Instructional Technology Brian Unruh says information on gaming and esports was provided at a recent state educational technology conference in Des Moines. Educators were given tools to start clubs at workshops, and conversations began.
“The more we looked into it, the more we liked the idea and being able to really provide an opportunity for kids that might not have been involved in other extracurricular activities in school,” Unruh said. “About half of our kids that go out aren’t involved in any other sport or extracurricular. We felt like that was kind of a neat opportunity for them to get involved and connect with other kids.”
Cedar Falls utilizes a computer room with four stations inside iTech as its competition and practice arena. The esports club started in January and has grown to 60 participants with options to compete in Rocket League, Super Smash Brothers, Rainbow Six Siege, Minecraft, Fortnite and Overwatch.
Unruh serves as a co-coach alongside Shane Paige. Cedar Falls has three different Overwatch teams that have been assembled by skill level.
The Tigers’ championship team includes a group of five seniors – Shepard, Nathan Raubs, Easton Sckerl, David Wilson and Ben Meinders – who have been playing video games together for years. Freshman Keegan Hussey joined them for the first time this fall.
Cedar Falls navigated an eight-week regular-season schedule and qualified for a 16-team tournament, where the Tigers avenged their lone loss to Lyons in the final round.
“Previous seasons we had to play positions that weren’t necessarily our strongest,” Sckerl said, assessing Hussey’s addition. “We could all play our primary positions and then have Keegan come in on tank (a role that provides protection to teammates with shields). He just fit into the puzzle perfectly.”
You have free articles remaining.
Competing with older teammates forced Hussey to step outside his comfort zone.
“I’ve learned that even if you don’t know people initially, you can still work together and work well,” Hussey said. “I wasn’t really open to that before doing this.”
The freshman then deadpanned, “But then I met these guys and I absolutely carried them.”
It’s that camaraderie that has made this title run satisfying for members of CF Ambush. Shepard noted his team was able to defeat more skilled opponents through its communication skills.
“I like the team aspect,” Shepard said. “You can win by just being good by yourself, but it’s just so much more satisfying when all six people are working together. Everyone does what they’re supposed to and it just works.”
That collaborative component is often overlooked when gamers get stereotyped as introverts. At least two members of this CF Ambush team can be found competing with each other on a nightly basis.
“Esports is becoming more mainstream, but I still walk around school and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m that kid,’” said Sckerl, who also competes in track and cross country and is active in the band. “There’s still that stigma that gamers are just weirdos that sit in their rooms in the dark, but everybody does it.
“When you go to school everybody is talking about Fortnite. Whether it’s your jocks or not so popular people, it’s something everybody can bond over.”
Following match wins, CF Ambush has started a routine of making trips to Raising Cane’s for a “victory lap”.
“Winning,” Wilson responded, when asked what he enjoys most about the club. “It’s really fun. We love playing the game and competing.”
Esports: A new game in town
Part I: New game in town: Upper Iowa, Hawkeye plugged in to esports
First in a three-part series on the new phenomenon of esports programs at Iowa colleges and universities.
FAYETTE — Rick Hartzell grew up in the days of wooden baseball bats, rotary dial phones and full-service gas stations.
Stepping into the world of eSports, the new Upper Iowa University director of athletics admits, has been a bit like an old television episode of “The Twilight Zone” aired in an unfamiliar language.
If Hartzell felt an initial bit of disconnect with the concept of competitive video gaming at the collegiate level, he’s not alone. On the other hand, what’s good for the Peacock athletics program and the university is good for Hartzell, and like a growing number of athletics administrators across the country, he believes the time has come for eSports.
Upper Iowa’s new video gaming team begins competition this fall. The Peacocks will have as many as 10 scholarship players who will compete as a team against similar squads from all levels of NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA.
Hawkeye Community College also is embarking on its inaugural season of eSports this fall with a roster of more than 20 players. Clarke University in Dubuque and Grandview University in Des Moines are establishing programs, as well.
Nationally, there are now more than 100 collegiate teams and some level of eSports program at an estimated 300 institutions, many of them offering scholarships.
It’s an area of growth at a time when national surveys indicate declining numbers in traditional sports participation. The National Sporting Goods Association reports participation among children between the ages of 7 and 17 declined 6 percent in 2017. Surveys also estimate participation in youth football is down as much as 20 percent since 2009.
“When we started athletics here four years ago, we began with the traditional sports like soccer and cross country and track and field and golf,” noted David Ball, director of athletics at HCC.
“Then we started to look at — and Steph (Stephanie Cherry, associate director of student life) started investigating — what we were leaving out of the equation. This is one of the fastest-emerging sports in collegiate athletics. It’s a way to attract new students to campus with unique skills.”
When Hartzell was hired as Upper Iowa’s AD in January, he was challenged by university president William R. Duffy II to grow the athletics program and, in turn, the student body.
“He said any creative ways you can come up with to get that done, let’s talk about,” recalled Hartzell, who was previously the architect of highly successful athletic programs at Bucknell and the University of Northern Iowa.
“We started women’s lacrosse. We decided to start men’s and women’s bowling. The esports thing kind of popped up because a lot of colleges are doing it.”
For Hartzell, it’s a way to enhance and diversify Upper Iowa’s athletic program in a way that is academically beneficial, as well.
“It yields good students and some really good kids, and the kind of students it yields are for the most part really good in math and science,” he noted.
“There are some things associated with this that are outside my ability to figure out yet. Jim Lowery on campus here (Lowery is now the team’s coach) had some knowledge about it and helped us with the video and TV production and volunteered to take on the effort to recruit kids and get the program started.
“And here we are.”
Esports isn’t a certified NCAA sport yet, partly because there are opportunities for competitive gamers to win cash prizes at tournaments, which muddies the eligibility line between amateur and pro. The National Association of Collegiate esports currently serves as the governing body.
There is a financial investment for the universities, although it pales in comparison to the cost of operating a Division II football or basketball program.
“We’ve got a special area set aside for the equipment and wi-fi we need to make this work,” Hartzell explained. “We’re getting special computers that we need to compete at the highest level.”
On the other hand, the operating budget is minimal. Esports teams largely compete from campus with only an occasional tournament requiring travel and expenses.
“It’s a pretty good upfront investment on our part with equipment, scholarships, competition space and a coach, but we think over time, particularly if we get off to a good start, we’ll be able to recruit eight or 10 kids every year and eventually have a squad of 25 or 35,” said Hartzell.
Esports can also enhance overall student life on campus. A large percentage of the student body has video gaming experience. Fans pack competition venues to watch the action and millions are following esports through live streaming and a growing number of television broadcasts. Surveys indicate as many as 300 million unique viewers watched esports around the world last year. Just last week, ESPN televised the Overwatch League Grand Finals live in prime time.
“We’ve talked about a way to put our competitions in a big lecture hall and then televise them so students can come in and watch or watch from their computer,” said Hartzell.
“There are some aspects to it that I’m not real sure about yet, but it’s been fun and it’s been interesting trying to help make this come together.”
eSports: Everybody's a gamer at some level
Second in a three-part series on the new phenomenon of eSports programs at Iowa colleges and universities.
NICK PETAROS
WATERLOO — The image of a teenager on a caffeine buzz playing computer games into the wee hours of the morning inside his parents’ basement is a stereotype that may have fit the majority of gamers as recent as a decade ago.
Yet, in the ever-evolving world of eSports, that may no longer be the case.
“I don’t know if there’s a typical gamer anymore,” said Jim Lowery, Upper Iowa University’s first eSports coach. “It’s become so mainstream, everybody games now.
“You look at a person on a cellphone on a train playing Angry Birds, or a person in their office with three minutes to kill before a meeting playing Candy Crush.
“Video games have become so prevalent that people don’t even realize it. Words with Friends is technically a video game. It’s no longer only kids under 15 hiding in their parents’ basement. It’s hard not to find people gaming.”
As the number of varsity collegiate eSports programs multiplies, gamers from a variety of different backgrounds are joining these co-ed rosters.
“A lot of the negative connotations have gone away,” said Hawkeye Community College eSports coach J.J. Myers. “You see a much broader base playing competitive games now than you did maybe 15 years ago.”
Myers and Lowery both could have never guessed they’d one day coach a varsity team when they began gaming.
At age 10, Myers started playing Warcraft III, which was the foundation for the Multi-player Online Battle Arena (MOBA) genre that now includes League of Legends — one of the world’s most popular eSports games.
Lowery can recall the first recognized eSport forming in the late 90s when gamers could go online and look at StarCraft recaps from the South Koreans who were ahead of the curve. He would try to mimic the strategy and play they implemented.
As internet has become more accessible and gaming companies have done more to make their product readily available, the popularity of eSports has yet to approach its ceiling.
Game play
Upper Iowa and Hawkeye Community College both are fielding teams within their eSports programs for League of Legends and Overwatch.
League of Legends is distributed by Riot Games for free, with the company making money on add-ons that improve the aesthetic look. Overwatch is a team-based, multi-player first-person shooter game distributed by Blizzard Entertainment.
The distributors, Riot and Blizzard, each host major collegiate tournaments with a field of applicants that doesn’t differentiate from varsity programs to club teams formed at larger universities.
Overwatch, which consists of six-player teams, has its season run from October to December. League of Legends, consisting of five-player teams, runs from January through February with its regular season.
Schools are given one week to arrange competitions within a schedule broken into round-robin divisions and bracketed tournament play. Institutions also set up frequent scrimmages among each other. No travel is involved as game play is streamed from their own competition rooms.
A competition typically consists of a best two-of-three series and can take anywhere from 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 hours to complete. Specific players are recruited for Overwatch and League of Legends with limited crossover between the two games.
Coaches are allowed to give advice during the initial phase when games are getting set up and can sub players within the series.
“In League of Legends and Overwatch there’s different positions,” Myers said. “You’re looking for complementary skill-sets among the team members. ... Because you’re not limited by how high you can jump or how fast you can run, knowledge is very much power in these games. You’re looking for somebody really eager to learn.
“One thing that I’ve been trying to get across to everybody I talk to that doesn’t really understand eSports yet is the amount of teamwork and leadership and communication that goes into being successful at it.”
While quick hand-eye coordination is part of what separates elite gamers from their peers, coaches certainly covet athletes with strong analytical ability.
“You’ve got two quarterbacks,” Lowery related. “They both have a great arm, both have good legs, good vision, but if one reads the safety and the other one can’t read a safety, you know who your starter is going to be.
“Same thing with eSports. ... I want the guy who is going to read the situation to the point, even if he has slightly worse hand-eye coordination, his slight delay will be picked up by the fact that he already knew what he was doing.”
Recruiting
Twitch, a live-streaming video platform, has allowed multi-player games to take off. Gamers can put their work on display for anyone in the world to view, and there’s even a button on their page where individuals can send donations to their favorite content providers.
Within Twitch, schools have their own Discord server where gamers can interact through voice communication and commits can invite other recruits into the fold.
High school programs have their own recruiting section in the Discord server.
“Kids come into the recruiting section and say, ‘Hey, I play this game. I’m looking to go to school in this area, is there anyone here recruiting this area?,’” related Lowery, who says he has completed much of his initial recruiting by playing the game and chatting with players afterward.
The Upper Iowa coach’s first recruit came from Florida and the nationwide recruiting net has brought in additional players from Utah to Colorado and California. The gaming community’s built-in networking makes it easy for these commits to recruit future teammates.
“These recruits talk with each other, form a bond, and all of them want to be together,” Lowery said. “They have friends that are younger than them that want to play. They get invited to Discord and they’re talking to me like, ‘Hey coach I’m graduating next year, can you recruit me?’ Not only did it help me for this year, but the Discord server is going to help me in the years to come.”
Once the team members arrive in Fayette, they will be able to customize their gaming room.
“We’re going to make it our own,” Lowery said. “The students are going to get to campus and it’s going to be, ‘OK, how do we want this room to look? We’ve got some of the budget so we can make changes if we want to for the student-athletes to make the room a place they want to play in.”
Hawkeye has used resources provided by NACe (National Association of Collegiate eSports) while also using its athletics webpage and reaching out to students on campus to assemble its first roster. Most of the school’s initial recruits are local.
“We kind of turned over every rock we possibly could this first year to reach out,” said Stephanie Cherry, Hawkeye’s associate director of student life. “It’s been one of those where the kids are so excited. This opportunity for them to be recruited as an athlete and play a competitive sport for a college is probably not something they ever thought that they were going to do.”
At Hawkeye, members of the eSports team will be treated like any of the school’s student-athletes.
“We have our student-athlete orientation, they all have to come to that,” Cherry said. “They have study tables the first year. If they’re lower than a 3.0 GPA after the first year they’ll have to maintain those study tables.”
Future outlook
With the number of varsity programs more than tripling from a year ago, eSports are still in their initial phase. What they’ll become remains up for debate.
“I’d really like to see NACe in the near future have conferences, seasons, conference championships and playoffs,” Lowery said. “Those of us who are in it, we believe as long as it’s going to be a varsity event, let’s treat it like everything else.”
Hawkeye plans to have an initial roster of 25, while Upper Iowa is looking at eventually offering both a varsity and junior varsity team for both games.
“I don’t think we’re close enough to the end game to see an end game in sight,” Myers said. “It just keeps getting bigger and nobody knows where it’s going to go. It’s growing so fast.”
Tuesday: eSports aren’t just for kids, either. Part III looks at the professional opportunities, endorsement opportunities and career opportunities that are also developing at a rapid rate.
eSports: Play games, make money
Last in a three-part series on the new phenomenon of esports.
WATERLOO — It looked and felt like the NBA draft.
On April 4 inside the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, 102 individuals over the age of 18 saw a dream of a lifetime come true.
Those 102 selections made up the first ever NBA 2K League draft, making the cut over two stages of qualifying and beating out an estimated 72,000 hopefuls.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was on hand to announce the first pick of that draft — 23-year-oldArtreyo “Dimez” Boyd by Mavs gaming.
During the 2017 all-star game announcing the formation of the NBA 2K League, Silver told ESPN: “It may be a different kind of physical prowess in terms of reflexes and your ability to move your thumbs very quickly, but these athletes can be any shape or size and any age from anywhere. So we’re very excited to move into that business.”
Every player drafted was signed to an initial six-month contract. The 17 players taken in the first round are being paid $35,000, and each player drafted in rounds two through six will receive $32,000. Additionally, each player will receive housing, funds to relocate to the city where they were drafted, medical insurance and a retirement plan.
On top of that, there is $1 million more in prize money that can be earned through four events throughout the season that could increase many players’ incomes for the six months well into six figures. Seventeen teams are part of the first NBA 2K League, which is in week nine of its inaugural season. The league anticipates it will expand in year two.
The NBA is one of many organizations taking notice of esports. More than 60 colleges and universities in the United States offer scholarships for esports and have designated gaming areas, including Upper Iowa University and Hawkeye Community College.
According to the NBA, the global audience for esports is expected to reach 557 million by 2021. A Forbes.com story said the global esports market is valued at $493 million, and by 2020 is expected to reach $1.5 billion.
In Texas, where everything is big, the race to get into esports is on.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and real estate friend John Goff bought a majority stake in compLexity Gaming, a North American esports franchise in November 2017 and relocated the organization to the Star in Frisco, Texas, the office location of the Cowboys.
“The growth in professional gaming is incredibly significant,” Jones said in a statement to ESPN on the acquisition.
Furthermore, mainstream media is picking up on the explosive growth of esports.
ESPN broadcast the inaugural Overwatch League Grand Finals on Friday night.
“We think that reflects the commitment they’re making to the category,” Peter Vlastelica, president and CEO of Activision Blizzard esports Leagues, said. “There is no doubt that this partnership will increase the reach of our league content, and open up, have access to a new audience that maybe doesn’t spend so much time on streaming content online, but who has heard of esports and is familiar with the game and who’s a big sports fan.”
More than 20,000 people watched the Overwatch Grand Finals at the Barclay Center in New York. The NBA’s Brooklyn Nets averaged 15,376 per game this season at the Barclay Center.
The OWL had been streaming all of its matches on Twitch, an Amazon livestreaming platform, drawing 10 million viewers on its opening weekend. That bested Amazon’s NFL Thursday Night Football numbers from 2017.
The prize money for the major leagues such as Overwatch and DOTA is staggering.
The winning team in the Overwatch League will split $1 million in bonuses, on top of a minimum $50,000 annual salary. Those numbers pale, however, in comparison to DOTA 2’s the International.
Last year at The International, a The DOTA 2 tournament in Seattle, Team Liquid split $10.9 million, and more than $24 million was doled out to 16 participating teams of five players each.
Much of the prize money is crowd-funded. The maker of DOTA offers “battle passes” gamers worldwide buy and use while playing the game online. Twenty-five percent of that revenue is put toward The International prize pool.
Major organizations like the NBA and ESPN are not the only people taking notice of esports.
The City of Arlington, Texas, announced in March that in conjunction with esports management company NGAGE it is building a $10 million, 100,000-square foot esports arena. One of the principal backers is Texas Rangers’ minority owner Ken Hersh.
“I see it as exactly the same” as other professional sports leagues, Hersh told the Arlington Star Telegram. “It’s entertainment. It’s engagement. It’s excitement. The players have skills. They have an affinity for their team and there’s competition.”
In Las Vegas, MGM Resorts opened a $9 million, 30,000-square foot esports arena inside the Luxor Hotel where fans can watch gamers play on a 50-foot, two-story-high video wall.
The Luxor arena not only will host big events, but is open to non-professional gamers with a $25 all-you-can play pass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.