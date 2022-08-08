CF's Phillips, Columbus' Gallagher named to IAHSBC all-state squads

Cedar Falls senior Ben Phillips and Columbus Catholic senior Carter Gallagher lead a contingent of area athletes named to the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association all-state list.

Phillips earned a second team nod at first base in Class 4A. He batted .419 with six home runs, 42 RBIs and he scored a team best 49 runs. Gallagher was a first team pick at utility after hitting .542 with 14 doubles, five triples and five home runs for the Sailors.

Also honored were Independence senior outfielder Marcus Beatty who recently committed to Southeastern Community College in Burlington. After hitting .373 with 10 doubles, five triples, four home runs and a team best 46 runs scored, Beatty was a first team Class 3A pick.

Beatty’s teammate Keegan Schmitt was named to the second team. He batted .373 and drove in 29 runs. Beatty and Schmitt helped the Mustangs reach the Class 3A state semifinals.

Waverly-Shell Rock senior Chance Key was a third team pick at the utility position. Key won five games on the mound for the Go-Hawks while producing a 1.56 earned run average. He also batted .360 with 36 RBIs.

In Class 2A, Dike-New Hartford junior Gus Varney earned a spot on the second team at utility. In addition to going 5-0 on the mound, Varney hit .510 with six home runs, 47 RBIs and 44 runs scored for the Wolverines.

Jesup’s Jack Miller (pitcher) and Grundy Center’s Dayne Zinkula (second base) were named to the 2A third team. Miller went 7-2 and struck out 57 in 49 innings while recording a 1.14 ERA. Zinkula hit . 391 and scored 27 times in 26 games for the Spartans.

In Class 1A, Gladbrook-Reinbeck junior Nick Tscherter (.451 and 49 RBIs) was named to the second team as a catcher. Janesville senior Jared Hoodjer (.537, 8 HRs, 43 RBIs) was a second team utility pick.

Named to the third team were North Tama’s Gabe Kopriva (second base), Don Bosco’s Landon Frost (third base) and Wapsie Valley sophomore outfielder Jacob Schoer. Frost hit at a .523 clip and had an on-base percentage better than .600 while also scoring 54 times in 28 games. Schoer batted .485, drove in 28 and scored 37 runs for the Warriors.