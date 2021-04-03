CF's Noelani Mattson and Maddy McFarland with wins at J-Hawk Relays

CEDAR RAPIDS – Noelani Mattson and Maddy McFarland had individual wins as the Cedar Falls girls’ track and field team took second at the Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawk Relays Saturday at Kingston Stadium.
Mattson raced to victory in the 100 hurdles as she edged Isabella Knutson by .05 seconds 16.75 to 16.80.
McFarland easily captured the 400 hurdles in 1:07.01, nearly seven seconds faster than the next nearest runner. Mattson and McFarland also ran the third and fourth legs on the shuttle hurdle relay team that won in 1:08.95.
Other top finishes for the Tigers saw sophomore Jasmine Barney win the long jump with a best leap of 16-feet, 7-inches.
Myah Brinker was third in both the shot put and discus.
Lindsey Sires was second in the 100 (13.13).
The Tigers tallied 117 points, finishing three back of the champion – Solon.
Waterloo East’s Nyla Norman was third in the 100 (13.42) and the Trojans were second in the 4x200 relay.
Results
Team standings – 1. Solon 120.5, 2. Cedar Falls 117, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 110, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 94, 5. Decorah 65, 6. (tie0 Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Iowa City High 52, 8. Iowa City West 51.5, 9. Mount Vernon, 31, 10. Waterloo East 25, 11. Waverly-Shell Rock 21, 12. Benton Community 2.
Shot put — 1. Phoebe Burt (ICW), 38-5 1/2; 2. Ava Conrad (Sol), 36-10 1/2; 3. Myah Brinker (CF), 36-9 1/4
Discus — 1. Ava Conrad (Sol), 120-5 1/2; 2. Phoebe Burt (ICW), 115-2; 3. Myah Brinker (CF), 114-10 1/2
High jump — 1. Alia Vanderhoef (ICH), 5-2; 2. Ramey Dahlquist (WSR), 5-0; 3. Allison Harris (CRK), 4-11
Long jump — Jasmine Barney (CF), 16-7; 2. MaKinley Levin (Sol), 16-5; 3. Callie Levin (Sol), 16-0.
Sprint medley relay — 1. Dubuque Wahlert (Yaklich, Wallace, Berning, Steffen), 1:49.63; 2. Solon, 1:52.22; 3. Cedar Falls, 1:54.37
3,000 — 1. Kiersten Conway (Sol), 11:18.28; 2. Rowan Boulter (ICH), 11:22.70; 3. Laurdyn Meyer (CRP), 11:28.49
3,200 relay — 1. C.R. Prairie (Barnes, Johannes, Moses, Cortez), 9:33.61 2. Dubuque Wahlert, 10:01.35; 3. Cedar Falls, 10:11.89
Shuttle hurdle relay — 1. Cedar Falls (Bennett, Dieken, Mattson, McFarland), 1:08.95; 2. Solon, 1:11.36; 3. C.R. Kennedy, 1:12.36
100 — 1. Ariana Yaklich (DW), 12.98; 2. Lindsey Sires (CF), 13.13; 3. Nyla Norman (WE), 13.42
Distance medley relay — 1. Solon (Stebral, Stahle, Stinocher, Holtkamp), 4:30.77; 2. Dubuque Wahlert, 4:32.81; 3. Cedar Falls, 4:40.31
400 — 1. Addison Swartzendruber (CRK), 1:02.51; 2. Alexis Moses (CRP), 1:03.03; 3. CeCe Harvey (ICH), 1:03.57
800 relay — 1. Dubuque Wahlert (Yaklich, Wallace, Berning, Steffen), 1:45.85; 2. Waterloo East, 1:48.04; 3. Cedar Falls, 1:49.04
100 hurdles — 1. Noelani Mattson (CF), 16.75; 2. Isabella Knutson (Dec), 16.80; 3. Ella Woods (ICW), 16.90
800 — 1. Emma Bock (Sol), 2:22.56; 2. Emma Hoins (WSR), 2:24.41; 3. Lily Johannes (CRP), 2:25.32
200 — 1. Gabby Cortez (CRP), 26.38; 2. Riley Steffen (DW), 26.46; 3. Sophia Stahle (Sol), 27.43
400 hurdles — 1. Maddy McFarland (CF), 1:07.01; 2. Kallie Mincks (Dec), 1:13.97; 3. Molly Joyner (CRK), 1:14.34
1,500 — Ellie Meyer (DW), 5:09.02; 2. Alix Oliver (DW), 5:09.07; 3. Kiersten Conway (Sol), 5:11.46
400 relay — 1. C.R. Prairie (Jordan, Decker, Reittinger, Cortez), 49.92; 2. Dubuque Wahlert, 49.97; 3. Cedar Falls, 51.16
1,600 relay — 1. C.R. Prairie (Barnes, Moses, Reittinger, Cortez), 4;05.75; 2. Solon, 4:07.74; 3. Mount Vernon, 4:14.48.