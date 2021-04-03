CF's Noelani Mattson and Maddy McFarland with wins at J-Hawk Relays

CEDAR RAPIDS – Noelani Mattson and Maddy McFarland had individual wins as the Cedar Falls girls’ track and field team took second at the Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawk Relays Saturday at Kingston Stadium.

Mattson raced to victory in the 100 hurdles as she edged Isabella Knutson by .05 seconds 16.75 to 16.80.

McFarland easily captured the 400 hurdles in 1:07.01, nearly seven seconds faster than the next nearest runner. Mattson and McFarland also ran the third and fourth legs on the shuttle hurdle relay team that won in 1:08.95.

Other top finishes for the Tigers saw sophomore Jasmine Barney win the long jump with a best leap of 16-feet, 7-inches.

Myah Brinker was third in both the shot put and discus.

Lindsey Sires was second in the 100 (13.13).

The Tigers tallied 117 points, finishing three back of the champion – Solon.

Waterloo East’s Nyla Norman was third in the 100 (13.42) and the Trojans were second in the 4x200 relay.

Results