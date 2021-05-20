 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CF's Amara Lytle closes regular season with strong performance
0 comments
alert
PREP ROUNDUP

CF's Amara Lytle closes regular season with strong performance

{{featured_button_text}}
Metro Meet 4

Cedar Falls' Amara Lytle tees off last Wednesday during the metro meet at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

In the final regular-season meet of the year, Cedar Falls’ Amara Lytle earned medalist honors with a 38 at the Pheasant Ridge Golf Course Thursday in a four-team quad.

The Tigers won with a score of 178 with Waterloo West finishing second (206).

The Wahawks’ Maddie Dolan was runner-up medalist with a 44, edging Cedar Falls’ Marley Richter on a card back.

East was led by Alyssa Fankhauser’s 54.

All three teams will compete in a Class 4A, Region 5 meet Monday hosted by West at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.

Boys’ soccerSAILORS ADVANCE: Waterloo Columbus opened Class 2A substate soccer play Thursday with a 9-0 victory over Belmond-Klemme at Columbus.

The Sailors (10-8) advance to play Clear Lake Monday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex at 6:30 p.m.

EAST ELIMINATED: The Trojans lost their Class 4A substate opener to Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Kingston Stadium Thursday, 10-0.

East closed the season at 1-18.

Results

Girls’ golf

At Pheasant Ridge

Team Standings: 1. Cedar Falls 178, 2. Waterloo West 206, 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 211.

Medalist: Amara Lytle (CF), 38. Runner-up: Maddie Dolan (West), 44.

Cedar Falls: Lytle 38, Marley Richter 44, Taylor Urbanek 50, Zoe Sexton 46.

West: Dolan 44, Chase Doland 48, Evan Miehe 61, Kate Bazan 53.

East: Alyssa Fankhauser 54, Aalivia Wright 61, Alea Norman 64.

Results

Girls’ golf

At Pheasant Ridge

Team Standings: 1. Cedar Falls 178, 2. Waterloo West 206, 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 211.

Medalist: Amara Lytle (CF), 38. Runner-up: Maddie Dolan (West), 44.

Cedar Falls: Lytle 38, Marley Richter 44, Taylor Urbanek 50, Zoe Sexton 46.

West: Dolan 44, Chase Doland 48, Evan Miehe 61, Kate Bazan 53.

East: Alyssa Fankhauser 54, Aalivia Wright 61, Alea Norman 64.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News