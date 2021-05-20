CF's Amara Lytle closes regular season with strong performance

In the final regular-season meet of the year, Cedar Falls’ Amara Lytle earned medalist honors with a 38 at the Pheasant Ridge Golf Course Thursday in a four-team quad.

The Tigers won with a score of 178 with Waterloo West finishing second (206).

The Wahawks’ Maddie Dolan was runner-up medalist with a 44, edging Cedar Falls’ Marley Richter on a card back.

East was led by Alyssa Fankhauser’s 54.

All three teams will compete in a Class 4A, Region 5 meet Monday hosted by West at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.

Boys’ soccerSAILORS ADVANCE: Waterloo Columbus opened Class 2A substate soccer play Thursday with a 9-0 victory over Belmond-Klemme at Columbus.

The Sailors (10-8) advance to play Clear Lake Monday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex at 6:30 p.m.

EAST ELIMINATED: The Trojans lost their Class 4A substate opener to Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Kingston Stadium Thursday, 10-0.

East closed the season at 1-18.

Results

Girls’ golf