CF's Amara Lytle closes regular season with strong performance

In the final regular-season meet of the year, Cedar Falls’ Amara Lytle earned medalist honors with a 38 at the Pheasant Ridge Golf Course Thursday in a four-team quad.
The Tigers won with a score of 178 with Waterloo West finishing second (206).
The Wahawks’ Maddie Dolan was runner-up medalist with a 44, edging Cedar Falls’ Marley Richter on a card back.
East was led by Alyssa Fankhauser’s 54.
All three teams will compete in a Class 4A, Region 5 meet Monday hosted by West at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.
Boys’ soccerSAILORS ADVANCE: Waterloo Columbus opened Class 2A substate soccer play Thursday with a 9-0 victory over Belmond-Klemme at Columbus.
The Sailors (10-8) advance to play Clear Lake Monday at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex at 6:30 p.m.
EAST ELIMINATED: The Trojans lost their Class 4A substate opener to Cedar Rapids Jefferson at Kingston Stadium Thursday, 10-0.
East closed the season at 1-18.
Results
Girls’ golf
At Pheasant Ridge
Team Standings: 1. Cedar Falls 178, 2. Waterloo West 206, 3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy 211.
Medalist: Amara Lytle (CF), 38. Runner-up: Maddie Dolan (West), 44.
Cedar Falls: Lytle 38, Marley Richter 44, Taylor Urbanek 50, Zoe Sexton 46.
West: Dolan 44, Chase Doland 48, Evan Miehe 61, Kate Bazan 53.
East: Alyssa Fankhauser 54, Aalivia Wright 61, Alea Norman 64.