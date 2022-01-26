CFHS unveils plan for the Tiger Performance Center

CEDAR FALLS -- The current Cedar Falls High School building at 1015 South Division Street has been in place for 68 years now and will reach the 70 year mark before the new high school building's location of 27th Street and Hudson Road is finished in the fall of 2024. Along with a new high school, Cedar Falls is also planning on adding a Tiger Performance Center, which includes a 45 yard x 45 yard artificial turf, a running track and a multipurpose flooring that allows room for basketball, volleyball, tennis, batting cages and golf nets.

Cedar Falls athletic director Troy Becker and others will hold a fundraising kickoff on Wednesday night to announce the additions of the new high school, which also includes an aquatic center connected to the Tiger Performance Center. The space in the Tiger Performance Center also provides much needed indoor space for student clubs and organizations like robotics and to be used as an extension of the classroom for daily use.

“The space provided would allow us to test our robots on a full practice field,” said Cedar Falls Robotics Director Kenton Swartley.

The intent is for the building to be a focal point for all district activities and to further establish the district as an integral part of the community and region.

The Cedar Falls football team is currently having to rent out different areas such as The Sportsplex in Waterloo or the FIT Courts in Cedar Falls towards the end of the season when it gets too cold to practice outside.

“The turf surface is going to give us a chance to have seven on sevens, run pass routes and be able to teach football related skills during the winter months,” said Cedar Falls head football coach Brad Remmert. “It's not only going to impact our immediate high school students, but also the younger kids in the community where we'll be able to bring them in and also do drill work with the younger kids.”

Another impact that the Tiger Performance Center will have is on the band program. Currently, the Cedar Falls marching band practices outside on the football field during lunch. Having an indoor facility would accommodate the band as it would be an open space for them to practice.

“We would love to have the opportunity to take advantage of indoor rehearsal space," said band instructor Kyle Engelhardt. "When it’s 105 (degrees) or when it’s 30 below (zero), we could still get something done with the kids.”

Current Cedar Falls athletes such as Myah Brinker and Jake Witham also stated how much the Tiger Performance center would impact their specific sport.

“I’m excited for future athletes to have the opportunities that I (didn't have)," Brinker said. "The ability to do fielding for softball and actually throw for track would’ve made a big difference in my performances.”

The Tiger Performance Center will also have a huge impact on the Cedar Falls basketball program. It will allow space for practice during the basketball season and also for different camps and programs throughout the year.

Upon building the new aquatic center, the current pools at Peet Junior High and Holmes Junior High will be repurposed for needed classroom space.

The aquatic center at the new high school consists of two pools. One will feature a 10 lane, 25 yard competition pool while the shallower pool will be a four-lane, 25 yard pool for teaching swim lessons and therapeutic use. The smaller pool will also feature independent temperature controls, allowing it to maintain a warmer temperature than that of the competition pool.

The facility also includes an office, lifeguard meeting and/or training room, spectator seating for 500 fans, men’s, women’s, and family locker rooms, and a one-meter diving board as well as a three-meter diving platform.

“The new pool will provide a better environment and more opportunities for swim lessons," Cedar Falls senior and Kentucky swimming commit Grace Frericks said. "It will give competitive swimmers better conditions and more space to train along with space for lap swimming."

The pools at Holmes and Peet are reaching the end of their life expectancy and have become very costly to keep running.

“A new pool would allow us to expand the already prestigious programs that we have,” Cedar Falls head swim coach Chelsea Szczyrbak said.

The estimated cost of the aquatic center is about $18 million. Through group efforts, Cedar Falls is estimated to currently have $15.2 million. The estimation for the Tiger Performance Center is $9 million for a total of $27 million for the two facilities. Cedar Falls currently needs about $11.8 million more to reach that goal.

“In addition to all the benefits to our students and programs, The Tiger Performance Center and aquatic center will be a huge asset to our community," said Becker. "It truly will be a benefit that works for all.

"It'll also give us the benefit of hosting many different events which will help generate revenue for our community.”

These facilities are not covered by the new high school bond. The cost for the facilities will need to be covered by private donations throughout the construction process.

In the end, Cedar Falls' motto through this process is “One Team, One Dream,” with their minds set on a dream that will benefit not only Cedar Falls High School, but also the entire Cedar Falls community for multiple decades.

