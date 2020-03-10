You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
CF's Green named first-team all-state for third time
0 comments
IPWSA 2020 GIRLS' ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAM

CF's Green named first-team all-state for third time

{{featured_button_text}}

A pair of three-time first team selections highlighted a big group of  Northeast Iowa girls’ basketball players on the Iowa Print Sports Writer’s Association (IPSWA) 2020 girls’ all-state basketball team released Tuesday.

Northern Iowa recruit Emerson Green of Cedar Falls was named to the Class 5A team for the third-consecutive season after leading the  Tigers back to the state tournament.

Green averaged 17.1 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists during her senior campaign and finished just shy of 1,300 career points.

Joining Green on the 5A team was teammate Anaya Barney, a UNI commit. Barney average 17.3 points and led the Tigers in rebounds and steals.

Waterloo West freshman Halli Poock was named to the second team after averaging 18.8 points a game. Poock shot better than 50 percent from the field (176 for 351).

Fellow Wahawk freshman Sahara Williams was named to the third team after averaging 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Iowa recruit Sharon Goodman was selected to the 3A first team for the third time following a season that saw her average 27 points and 10.8 rebounds a game.

The 6-foot-3 post finished her career with more than 1,800 points and 700 plus rebounds.

Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit Ellie Foster of Dike-New Hartford was named to the second team in 3A. It is Foster’s third all-state honor. She was a second-team selection as a sophomore and junior in Class 2A.

Waverly-Shell Rock junior Abbie Draper, committed to Bradley, was named to the second team in 4A for the second time. Draper led the state tournament-qualifying Go-Hawks with 410 points and 176 rebounds.

In Class 1A, Clarksville’s Kori Wedeking was a first-team pick for the second-straight season. Alyssa Hames of AGWSR, a junior, was a 1A third-team pick.

Osage senior Sidney Brandau made the 2A first team. Brandau averaged 17.2 points and pulled down 210 rebounds while helping the Green Devils reach the 2A state championship game.

Caitlin Clark, of West Des Moines Dowling, was selected as Miss Iowa.

A 5-foot-11 guard bound for the University of Iowa, Clark averaged a state-best 33.7 points per game as a senior and scored more than 2,500 points in her career. She shot 50.9 percent from the field, making 84 3-pointers.

+8 
Emerson Green 2019

Green

 Courtesy Photo
+8 
Anaya Barney 2018-19

Barney
+8 
Sharon Goodman 2018-19

Goodman 
+8 
Ellie Foster 2018-19

Foster
+8 
2019-20 Abbie Draper

Draper
+8 
Kori Wedeking mug

Wedeking
+8 
2019-20 Sidney Brandau

Brandau

IPSWA ALL-STATE GIRLS' BASKETBALL TEAM

CLASS 5A

First Team – Aubrey Joens (Iowa City High), sr., Caitlin Clark (West Des Moines Dowling), sr., Emerson Green (Cedar Falls), sr., Grace Larkins (Southeast Polk), jr.m Katie Dinnebier (Waukee), jr, Kendall Nead (Johnston), sr., Mallory McDermott (Cedar Rapids Prairie), sr., Maya McDermont (Johnston), sr.

Second Team – Anaya Barney (Cedar Falls), jr., Audrey Koch (Iowa City West), jr., Caroline Waite (Ames), jr., Halli Poock (Waterloo West), fr., Hannah Stuelke (Cedar Rapids Washington), so., Maya Gyaamfi (Urbandale), sr., Rose Nkumu (Iowa City High), sr., Sidney McCrea (Cedar Rapids Prairie), sr.

Third Team – Alex Honnold (West Des Moines Valley), sr., Arianna Jackson (Des Moines Roosevelt), fr., Brooklin Dailey (Southeast Polk), fr., Camry Dillie (Davenport North), sr., Meg Burns (Ankeny Centennial), sr., Nyamer Diew (Sioux City East), sr., Peyton Kelderman (Waukee), jr., Sahara Williams (West), fr.

CLASS 4A

First Team – Karsyn Stratton (Clear Creek-Amana), sr., Riley Wright (Marion), jr., Taylor Veach (Central DeWitt), so., Megan White (Council Bluffs Lewis Central), sr., Ryley Goebel (Center Point-Urbana), so., Caitlyn Daniels (Cedar Rapids Xavier), sr., Kayba Laube (Marion), sr., Grace Boffeli (North Scott), sr.

Second Team – Presley Case (North Scott), sr., Katie Keitges (Knoxville), sr., Ava Hawthorne (Gilbert), so., Madison Camden (Glenwood), so., Abbie Draper (Waverly-Shell Rock), jr., Anna Deets (Mason City), sr., Adrianna Katcher (Center Point-Urbana), jr., Kenzie Foley (Sergeant Bluff-Luton), sr.

Third Team – Molly Ihle (Ballard), jr., Ella Van Weelden (Marion), jr., Jordan Cunningham (Dallas Center-Grimes), sr., Allie Meadows (Central DeWitt), so., Nell Sybesma (Maquoketa), sr., Maggie Wilkins (Knoxville), jr., Libby Arnold (Cedar Rapids Xavier), sr., Aree Beckmann (Cedar Rapids Beckman), so.

CLASS 3A

First Team – Sharon Goodman (Crestwood), sr., Kallyn Stumbo (Okoboji), sr., Ella Skinner (Sioux City Heelan), sr., Sarah Faber (Clear Lake), sr., Jaedon Murphy (North Polk), sr., JaMae Nichols (Cherokee), jr., Kelsey Fields (Creston), jr., Katelyn Stanley (Sioux City Heelan), sr.

Second Team – Maggie Phipps (North Polk), jr., Moriah Prewitt (Des Moines Christian), jr., Mya Merschman (Central Lee), jr., Regan Freland (PCM), sr., Ellie Foster (Dike-New Hartford), sr., Brooklyn Meyer (West Lyon), Abbey Holmes (Algona), sr., Reagan Barkema (Roland-Story), so.

Third team – Jenna  Twedt (Benton Community), fr., Janie Schoonhoven (Unity Christian), jr., Haley Rasmussen (Atlantic), jr., Sophie Walker (Red Oak), sr., Finley Hall (West Liberty), fr., Magan Christopherson (Okoboji), sr., Kaia Holtkamp (Solon), so., Jaydan Nitchals (Estherville-Lincoln Central), so.

CLASS 2A

First Team – Grace Flanagan (North Linn), sr., Rachel Leerar (West Hancock), jr., Amanda Chizek (West Hancock), sr., Nicole McDermott (Cascade), sr., Taryn Scheuerman (Van Buren), sr., Sidney Brandau (Osage), sr., Sasha Koenig (West Branch), jr., Kylie Morrison (Logan-Magnolia), sr.

Second Team – Sam Stewart (Mount Ayr), sr., Kinsey Scheffler (AHSTW), sr., Kailey Jones (AHSTW), jr., Mallory McCall (West Monona), jr., Isabel Manning (Van Buren), jr., Chloe Lofstrom (North Union), sr., Ella Imler (Maquoketa Valley), jr., Hayden Heimens (Central Lyon), jr.

Third Team – Ellie Ware (North Linn), jr., Olivia Terrones (East Marshall), sr., Molly Schany (Emmetsburg), sr., Lexi Branning (IKM-Manning), sr., Helaina Hillyard (Mediapolis), sr., Taya Tucker (Maquoketa Valley), jr., Bailey Winter (MFL Mar-Mac), sr., Kennedy Kelly (West Hancock), so.

Class 1A

First Team – Shateah Wetering (Montezuma), sr., Kori Wedeking (Clarksville), sr., Audi Crooks (Algona Garrigan), fr., Molly Joyce (Algona Garrigan), fr., Macy Sievers (Newell-Fonda), so., Jayde Barto (Kingsley-Pierson), sr., Maddie Paulson (Woodbury Central), sr., Jensen Archibold (Martensdale-St. Mary’s), sr.

Second Team – Hali Anderson (St. Ansgar), jr., Hannah Erickson (Central Elkader), sr., Kassadi Steel (North Mahaska), sr., Maggie Walker (Newell-Fonda), jr., Tori Michel (Bellevue Marquette), sr., Allie Petry (Council Bluffs St. Albert), jr., Taylor Harpenau (MMCRU), so., Mallory Loftus (Lynnville-Sully), sr.

Third Team – Danielle Hoyle (Paton-Churdan), jr., Megan Stuhr (Sigourney), sr., Lauren Wilson (Springville), so., Maidson Hough (Graettinger-Terril), sr., Addison Weber (Le Mars Gehlen), sr., Alyssa Hames (AGWSR), jr., Macy Emgarten (Exira-EHK), so., Reagan Muddermann (Kee), so.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News