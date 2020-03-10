CF's Green named first-team all-state for third time

A pair of three-time first team selections highlighted a big group of Northeast Iowa girls’ basketball players on the Iowa Print Sports Writer’s Association (IPSWA) 2020 girls’ all-state basketball team released Tuesday.
Northern Iowa recruit Emerson Green of Cedar Falls was named to the Class 5A team for the third-consecutive season after leading the Tigers back to the state tournament.
Green averaged 17.1 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists during her senior campaign and finished just shy of 1,300 career points.
Joining Green on the 5A team was teammate Anaya Barney, a UNI commit. Barney average 17.3 points and led the Tigers in rebounds and steals.
Waterloo West freshman Halli Poock was named to the second team after averaging 18.8 points a game. Poock shot better than 50 percent from the field (176 for 351).
Fellow Wahawk freshman Sahara Williams was named to the third team after averaging 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.
Iowa recruit Sharon Goodman was selected to the 3A first team for the third time following a season that saw her average 27 points and 10.8 rebounds a game.
The 6-foot-3 post finished her career with more than 1,800 points and 700 plus rebounds.
Wisconsin-Green Bay recruit Ellie Foster of Dike-New Hartford was named to the second team in 3A. It is Foster’s third all-state honor. She was a second-team selection as a sophomore and junior in Class 2A.
Waverly-Shell Rock junior Abbie Draper, committed to Bradley, was named to the second team in 4A for the second time. Draper led the state tournament-qualifying Go-Hawks with 410 points and 176 rebounds.
In Class 1A, Clarksville’s Kori Wedeking was a first-team pick for the second-straight season. Alyssa Hames of AGWSR, a junior, was a 1A third-team pick.
Osage senior Sidney Brandau made the 2A first team. Brandau averaged 17.2 points and pulled down 210 rebounds while helping the Green Devils reach the 2A state championship game.
Caitlin Clark, of West Des Moines Dowling, was selected as Miss Iowa.
A 5-foot-11 guard bound for the University of Iowa, Clark averaged a state-best 33.7 points per game as a senior and scored more than 2,500 points in her career. She shot 50.9 percent from the field, making 84 3-pointers.