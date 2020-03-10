CF's Green named first-team all-state for third time

A pair of three-time first team selections highlighted a big group of Northeast Iowa girls’ basketball players on the Iowa Print Sports Writer’s Association (IPSWA) 2020 girls’ all-state basketball team released Tuesday.

Northern Iowa recruit Emerson Green of Cedar Falls was named to the Class 5A team for the third-consecutive season after leading the Tigers back to the state tournament.

Green averaged 17.1 points, six rebounds and 3.2 assists during her senior campaign and finished just shy of 1,300 career points.

Joining Green on the 5A team was teammate Anaya Barney, a UNI commit. Barney average 17.3 points and led the Tigers in rebounds and steals.

Waterloo West freshman Halli Poock was named to the second team after averaging 18.8 points a game. Poock shot better than 50 percent from the field (176 for 351).

Fellow Wahawk freshman Sahara Williams was named to the third team after averaging 10.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.

Iowa recruit Sharon Goodman was selected to the 3A first team for the third time following a season that saw her average 27 points and 10.8 rebounds a game.

The 6-foot-3 post finished her career with more than 1,800 points and 700 plus rebounds.