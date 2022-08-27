Cedar Falls wins big at Prairie Invitational

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Cedar Falls boys' cross country team won the Cedar Rapids Prairie Invitational with three top 10 finishes, Saturday.

With a combined score of 46, the Tigers beat out the next closest competitor, Marion, by 46. In fact, regardless of which five Tigers you used in their score, Cedar Falls would have won by 16 spots.

Freshman Jaden Merrick paced the Tigers with the fourth fastest time overall in the Boys 5K with a time of 16:29.46.

Gavin Denholm finished with the second fastest time on Cedar Falls, 17:09.17, and the ninth fastest overall. Rounding out the top 10 overall competitors, John Ferguson clocked a time of 17:12.81 for the third fastest time on the Tigers.

Colin Johnson and Luke Hartman rounded out the top five varsity placers for Cedar Falls with finishes of 11th and 12th and times of 17:14.93 and 17:15.20, respectively.

Pascal Cuhat and Jack Considine also turned in top 25 performances for the Tigers.

In the girls' competition, Cedar Falls sophomore Zoe Zylstra finished with the fastest time of all competitors. Zylstra clocked a time of 19:40.03, a whole 10 seconds faster than the second place finisher.

Junior Jaden Swarts ran the second fastest race for the Tigers with a time of 21:06.99 and finished 16th overall.

Josee Simonson, Rachel Mandt, Anna Scannell, Anna Brodahl, Lainey Schreiber, Ray Wilson, Emily Meyer and Anna Becker also competed for Cedar Falls which finished seventh in the team standings.

Girls

Team standings: 1. Waukee 97, 2. Monticello 109, 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 124, 4. Pella 134, 5. Linn-Mar 137, 6. Waukee NW 154, 7. Cedar Falls 166, 8. Clear Creek-Amana 168, 9. Fort Madison 211, 10. Williamsburg 256, 11. Assumption 283, 12. Marion 298, 13. Epworth Western Dubuque 379, 14. Davenport West 278, 15. Cedar Rapids Washington 139.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Zoe Zylstra (Cedar Falls), 19:40.03, 2. Avery Rump (Fort Madison), 19:50.82, 3. Keirra Hess (Prairie), 20:08.18, 4. Bella Webb (Waukee), 20:12.08, 5. Haidyn Barker (Clear Creek-Amana), 20:22.50, 6. Raegan Snieder (Pella), 7. Rachel Adamson (Linn-Mar), 20:23.75, 8. Michelle McConkey (Waukee), 20:36.24, 9. Jacie Trine (Pella), 20:36.31, 10. Kylie Daily (Davenport West), 20:41.13.

Cedar Falls: 1. Zoe Zylstra, 19:40.03, 16. Jaden Swarts, 21:06.99, 42. Josee Simonson, 22:05.67, 47. Rachel Mandt, 22:12.70, 63. Anna Scannell, 22:43.72, 69. Anna Brodahl, 23:04.09, 72. Lainey Schreiber, 23:27.07, 81. Rae Wilson, 23:51.20, 83. Emily Meyer, 23:57.65, 84. Anna Becker, 24:03.17.

Boys

Team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 42, 2. Marion 92, 3. City West 102, 4. Epworth Western Dubuque 112, 5. Pella 122, 6. Prairie 135, 7. Waukee 165, 8. Linn-Mar 179, 9. Clear Creek-Amana 210, 10. Monticello 267, 11. Cedar Rapids Washington 365, 12. Fort Madison 374, 13. Assumption 406, 14. Davenport West 411, 15. Williamsburg 266.

Top Ten Individuals: 1. Jedidiah Osgood (Marion), 15:46.73, 2. Chase Lauman (Pella), 16:06.57, 3. Isaiah Hammerand (Epworth Western Dubuque), 16:10.06, 4. Jaden Merrick (Cedar Falls), 16:29.46, 5. Nathan VanderWaal (Pella), 16:39.31, 6. Seth Cheney (City West), 16:52.75, 7. Garrett Weber (Waukee), 17:05.94, 8. Moustafa Tiea (City West), 17:09.08, 9. Gavin Denholm (Cedar Falls), 17:09.17, 10. John Ferguson (Cedar Falls), 17:12.81.

Cedar Falls: 4. Jaden Merrick, 16:29.46, 9. Gavin Denholm, 17:09.17, 10. John Ferguson, 17:12.81, 11. Colin Johnson, 17:14.93, 12. Luke Hartman, 17:15.20, 13. Colby Cryer, 17:15.29, 19. Pascal Cuhat, 17:36.43, 21. Jack Considine, 17:41.03.