Cedar Falls' Whitt lets it fly, advances to 138-pound finals

Prep of the week: Waverly-Shell Rock's Ryder Block would want a rematch, too Go-Hawk returning state champion Ryder Block understands and respects why Fort Dodge's Drake Ayala, an Iowa recruit, made a weight change to get another shot at him.

“I honestly think he is pretty good when the lights are the brightest,” Ortner said. “I think that is the big thing. I don’t know if a lot of people thought he could win it, but I don’t think he thought he wasn’t the favorite. That is a good thing, he is confident.”

After trailing all tournament, Waverly-Shell Rock put its best round together during Friday night’s semifinal. The Go-Hawks won five of their six semifinal matches and surged past Waukee to lead heading into the final day of competition, 134.5 to 126.

“I have no idea where it is and right now we are just focused on trying to win each and every match as we possibly can and whatever happens, happens,” WSR head coach Eric Whitcome said. “Waukee has had a tremendous tournament so we will just keeping doing what we are doing.”

What the Go-Hawks have been doing has been working.

After defending state champion Bailey Roybal was knocked off in the 120 semifinals by Dubuque Hempstead’s Chad Bellis, WSR won its next five semifinal matches starting with Ryder Block at 132.

Block was solid in all positions as he took down returning state finalist Ryder Downey of Indianola, 5-1, to set up a state final that has been the talk of the state all week.