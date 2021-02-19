Cedar Falls' Whitt lets it fly, advances to 138-pound finals

DES MOINES – Nobody told Cedar Falls junior Dylan Whitt he was supposed to lose.
And nobody dares try to bully Whitt.
In a tight match with undefeated and second-seeded Cole Ferguson of Waukee in a 138-pound semifinal Friday at the state wrestling championships, Whitt did something he didn’t want to do.
A five-point throw gave Whitt a comfortable lead as he scored a 7-5 victory over Ferguson to advance to the state finals where he will face Hunter Garvin of Iowa City West.
“He tried to bully me out there and I just kept moving my feet and staying in good position,” Whitt said. “That was the plan. But he was trying to bully and barrel into me and I didn’t want to throw him just for the risk factor. But when a guy is barreling into you like that real hard you got to let things fly.”
The throw gave Whitt a 7-2 lead and he survived Ferguson nearly throwing him to his back in the closing seconds to hold on for the victory.
“This means everything to me,” Whitt said. “All that hard work and stuff I put in is finally paying off and it feels great to be in the finals.”
Cedar Falls head coach Chris Ortner says the situation Whitt was in Friday is the type of situation he thrives in most.
Go-Hawk returning state champion Ryder Block understands and respects why Fort Dodge's Drake Ayala, an Iowa recruit, made a weight change to get another shot at him.
“I honestly think he is pretty good when the lights are the brightest,” Ortner said. “I think that is the big thing. I don’t know if a lot of people thought he could win it, but I don’t think he thought he wasn’t the favorite. That is a good thing, he is confident.”
After trailing all tournament, Waverly-Shell Rock put its best round together during Friday night’s semifinal. The Go-Hawks won five of their six semifinal matches and surged past Waukee to lead heading into the final day of competition, 134.5 to 126.
“I have no idea where it is and right now we are just focused on trying to win each and every match as we possibly can and whatever happens, happens,” WSR head coach Eric Whitcome said. “Waukee has had a tremendous tournament so we will just keeping doing what we are doing.”
What the Go-Hawks have been doing has been working.
After defending state champion Bailey Roybal was knocked off in the 120 semifinals by Dubuque Hempstead’s Chad Bellis, WSR won its next five semifinal matches starting with Ryder Block at 132.
Block was solid in all positions as he took down returning state finalist Ryder Downey of Indianola, 5-1, to set up a state final that has been the talk of the state all week.
Block, ranked 12th nationally and the defending 106-pound champion, will face Iowa recruit and Fort Dodge two-time state champion Drake Ayala, who bumped up to 132 the week of districts for a shot at avenging a loss to Block in January.
“I know he is coming for me,” Block said. “He is hungry for me, but I’m hungry for him, too. I want to win, too. I’m not going to sit back and take a back seat to him. I’ll be ready.”
Aiden Riggins followed Block to the mat and grinded out a 4-3 victory over former state champion Graham Gambrall of Iowa City West at 152. Then sophomore McCrae Hagarty kept the ball rolling with a 11-3 major decision over AJ Petersen of North Scott at 182.
The night was capped off by two more thrilling wins by brothers Jake and Luke Walker.
Jake Walker, a sophomore, was locked in a tight battle with Boone’s Taner Harvey that needed extra time. In sudden victory, Jake Walker got Harvey off balance, bull rushed him and took him to the mat just in bounds 17 seconds for a 5-3 win.
“That was everything I had left in the tank,” Jake Walker said of the winning move. “Thankfully, it worked out for me.”
Wrestling one mat next to him, Luke Walker scored a takedown with 25 seconds left on the edge and rode out Southeast Polk’s Kalob Runyon for a 3-1 victory a spot in the 220-pound finals.
In addition to the finalists, Zane Behrends at 106 can wrestle to as high as third, while Carter Fecht at 126 and Cayden Langreck at 138 will wrestle for seventh.
“Man, when you look at tonight and our semifinal matches, we felt maybe we could put them all into the finals or maybe we’d get just one,” Whitcome said. “We had a lot of tough matchups and a lot of tough kids we were facing who have had a lot of success. It was just great how our guys found a way.”
Waterloo West’s Kaden Karns fell short of his bid to reach the 113 final. Karns was pinned by Waukee’s Koufax Christensen in the second period.
Karns still has a shot to wrestle back for third.
After losing in the state finals in back-to-back seasons to Southeast Polk, Waverly-Shell Rock earn its fifth 3A state dual title in program history with a 59-12 win over the Rams Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, with an 11-6 quarterfinal win over Fort Dodge’s Max Bishop Karns earned his 150th career win which moved him past former two-time state champion Marcus Harrington to become the Wahawks’ all-time wins leader.