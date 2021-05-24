Cedar Falls, West win to advance to Metro Baseball championship game

WATERLOO – Waterloo West ace Carter Schulte was pitching straight into a vicious wind.
But the blustery late afternoon conditions didn’t faze him in his team’s season opener Monday at Trojan Field.
Schulte struck out 12 batters as the Wahawks earned an 11-1 five-inning win over Waterloo Columbus in the Metro baseball tournament semifinals.
“Carter was outstanding,” West coach Nate Lamphier said. “It was a great effort for his first time out and he was really dominant. He really shut them down. That was exactly what we needed out of Carter.”
Cedar Falls ace Zach Neese was equally as impressive in the second semifinal, striking out 10 in four innings as the Tigers downed Waterloo East 7-1.
“Zach turned in an excellent performance,” Cedar Falls coach Brett Williams said. “He came right after the hitters and pitched really well. Zach was Zach and he threw strikes. It was a great outing for his first start of the season.”
West and No. 9 Cedar Falls will meet in the Metro finals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Riverfront Stadium. Columbus and East will play in the third-place game at 3:30.
Schulte, who will play for NCAA Div. II Concordia-St. Paul next season, struck out eight of the first 10 batters he faced. He relied on a blazing fastball and an effective curveball to neutralize the Sailor offense. He threw just 72 pitches.
“You can’t really think about the wind – you just have to pitch through what you’re given,” Schulte said. “My teammates really came through by scoring a bunch of runs early. That makes it a lot easier to pitch when you have runs to back you up. My fastball felt really good and I was able to catch them off-balance with my curveball.”
The only hit Schulte allowed came when Columbus senior Alex Feldman dropped a bunt down the third-base line for an infield single. Feldman stole second before advancing to third and home when the next two batters grounded out.
Schulte came back to strike out the next four batters to cap his superb showing.
“Playing in 2A, we’re not going to see a lot of pitchers the caliber of Schulte,” Columbus coach Mark Gallagher said. “He was on top of his game and that made it tough for us. Schulte did a great job.”
West senior shortstop Mitch Fordyce crushed a pair of home runs, a two-run shot in the first inning and a three-run blast in the fourth.
“Mitch has been seeing the ball really well,” Lamphier said. “He hit a long home run during batting practice over at our facility at West and he made the comment that he was really locked in. Obviously, he showed that in this game.”
Fordyce’s two homers were hit to almost the same spot in left-center field, sailing well over the fence with the wind blowing out.
“On the first one, it was my first at-bat of the season and I was able to get ahead in the count,” Fordyce said. “I looked for my pitch and he threw it right where I wanted it and I hit it really hard. On the second one, I didn’t hit it quite as hard. I think the wind carried that one a little bit more. I got ahead again in the count and saw a pitch I wanted. And then I drove it.”
Columbus struggled defensively and with a number of passed balls and wild pitches in the season opener.
“I just told our kids that we can’t give up five or six outs an inning,” Coach Gallagher said. “We have some things to clean up on defense. Our offense, we’ll get there. It was our first game and we need to learn from this and get better.”
Neese, who will play for Grand View University next season, struck out five straight batters in one stretch and finished his masterful evening by punching out the final three hitters he faced.
Neese came out after four innings since he is scheduled to face perennial power Cedar Rapids Xavier later in the week.
“I attacked first with fastballs and tried locating those and just went from there,” Neese said. “If I needed to throw a curveball, I did that. I just stuck to my game plan and tried to stay ahead of the hitters.”
Brayden Smith relieved Neese and allowed one run over the final three innings.
The Cedar Falls-East game was scoreless before the Tigers finally broke through in a four-run fifth inning.
Brody Bartlett and Connor Woods delivered doubles for Cedar Falls in the decisive fifth with Ben Phillips capping the outburst with an RBI single.
“We have a veteran team and we have kids who have played in a lot of big games,” Williams said. “When it was 0-0, we didn’t hit the panic button. We just stuck to our plan and stayed disciplined. We got back to what we are good at.”
East starter Justin Thomas pitched well, shutting out Cedar Falls for four innings before running into trouble in the fifth. Thomas struck out seven batters, included four in the third inning after a runner reached following a passed ball on the third strike.
The Trojans mounted a threat in the sixth. Jaxson Bentley and Caleb Spooner opened the inning with back-to-back singles. Bentley eventually scored after an error by the Tigers.
Ian Lucas later drew a walk to put runners on the corners, but Smith recorded a strikeout to end the threat by East.
“We’ve come a long way and made a lot of progress,” East coach Eric Jesse said. “I thought we came ready to compete against a great Cedar Falls team. We kept battling. We think we have the talent to have quite a few wins this year. We just have to learn from this and continue to improve.”
Cedar Falls, a state qualifier in 2020, and Waterloo West have high hopes this season.
“We’re really excited for this season,” Neese said. “We’ve put in a lot of hard work and we’re hoping it pays off for us.”
“We have a strong team with a lot of experience,” Fordyce said. “We think we can win a lot of games and we’re hoping to make it down to the state tournament.”
Linescores
West 11, Columbus 1
Columbus 000 10 – 1 1 4
Waterloo West 320 6x – 11 8 0
Josh Merrifield, Alex Feldman (3) and Connor Knudtson. Carter Schulte and Dylan Kipper. WP – Schulte (1-0). LP – Merrifield (0-1). 2B – Adams (WW). HR – Mitch Fordyce 2 (WW).
Cedar Falls 7, East 1
Cedar Falls 000 040 3 – 7 9 1
Waterloo East 000 001 0 – 1 4 2
Zach Neese, Brayden Smith (5) and Shae Buskohl. Justin Thomas, Jaxson Bentley (6) and Sam Mills. WP – Neese (1-0). LP – Thomas (0-1). 2B – Neese (CF), Bartlett (CF), Woods (CF).