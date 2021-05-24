Cedar Falls, West win to advance to Metro Baseball championship game

“On the first one, it was my first at-bat of the season and I was able to get ahead in the count,” Fordyce said. “I looked for my pitch and he threw it right where I wanted it and I hit it really hard. On the second one, I didn’t hit it quite as hard. I think the wind carried that one a little bit more. I got ahead again in the count and saw a pitch I wanted. And then I drove it.”

Columbus struggled defensively and with a number of passed balls and wild pitches in the season opener.

“I just told our kids that we can’t give up five or six outs an inning,” Coach Gallagher said. “We have some things to clean up on defense. Our offense, we’ll get there. It was our first game and we need to learn from this and get better.”

Neese, who will play for Grand View University next season, struck out five straight batters in one stretch and finished his masterful evening by punching out the final three hitters he faced.

Neese came out after four innings since he is scheduled to face perennial power Cedar Rapids Xavier later in the week.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I attacked first with fastballs and tried locating those and just went from there,” Neese said. “If I needed to throw a curveball, I did that. I just stuck to my game plan and tried to stay ahead of the hitters.”