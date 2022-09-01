Cedar Falls, Waterloo West face off in CF Tourney

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls volleyball team beat the Waterloo West Wahawks, 3-0, in the consolation championship of the Cedar Falls Varsity Invitational, Thursday.

The Tigers, who climbed to No. 1 in the latest IAGHSAU Class 5A rankings, fell in their opening match to Class 4A No. 1 Marion, 3-1.

According to Cedar Falls head coach Matt Johnson, the Wolves played a motivated style of volleyball which he said stunned his team early.

“They are physical, but also they love to come out and play,” Johnson said. “I was at Charles City for 10 years. You love to come out and play against big schools with a chip on your shoulder and they did. I thought the first 10 or 15 points we looked a little stunned.”

With the Tigers trailing 12-7 in the first set, Johnson called a timeout to settle his players, but Cedar Falls did not manage to dig out of its early hole and lost, 25-17.

After losing the first set, Johnson said he thought his team found their footing in the match.

“I thought we settled down and grew into the match,” Johnson said. “We responded pretty well after that kind of terrible start.”

True to Johnson’s words, the Tigers leapt out to a lead in the second set and forced Marion to spend a timeout as the Wolves trailed 8-5.

Out of the timeout, Cedar Falls continued to maintain its lead and won, 25-23, on a Devon Van Dyke kill.

Ultimately, the Tigers lost sets three and four to lose the match, 3-1, and set a matchup against Waterloo West in the consolation championship of the tournament.

While the Tigers took on Marion, West battled against Prairie on the auxiliary court at Cedar Falls High School.

Welcoming back senior outside hitter Sahara Williams, who recently won a gold medal playing in the FIBA Women’s U18 World Cup in Hungary, the Wahawks dropped the opening set 25-22.

West bounced back to win in the second set, 25-22, but dropped the third and fourth sets 26-24 and 25-19.

With an impromptu metro battle set, the Cedar Falls Tigers controlled the first two sets from start to finish with wins of 25-19 and 25-16.

However, the Wahawks took a commanding, 21-17 lead late in the third set. Despite the deficit, Cedar Falls rallied back and reeled off five unanswered points to take back the lead, 22-21.

After West tied the game 22-22, Cedar Falls sophomore Kya Bradfield gave her team the serve and the lead with a momentum-swinging kill.

Bradfield followed up her important kill with a block to set up match point which the Tigers capitalized on to sweep the Wahawks, 3-0.

According to Johnson, he saw his team display some toughness in the win over the Wahawks.

“It is tough to play the match we did against Marion and come back and play a West team that is really high energy,” Johnson said. “They gave us a really good shot tonight. It was fun.”

Bradfield described the sweep and the success which the 7-2 Tigers have experienced thus far as very exciting.

“We have really good chemistry on our team,” Bradfield said. “We are playing great so far…We fought strong and just wanted to finish it off. [We did] not want to give up any sets.”

Johnson described the sophomore as someone who surprised the Cedar Falls coaches with her play and will continue improving.

“We were a little worried about that second middle position before the year,” Johnson said. “But, she settled down and got into it. I thought tonight was her best match, but she is also a kid that is going to have a lot of best matches.”

For West, Williams starred in her return to the volleyball court, leading the Wahawks with 14 kills in the match against Cedar Falls.

Although her strong stat line would suggest otherwise, Williams said she is still living in the moment of winning a gold medal and felt her focus had not fully shifted yet.

“It was hard,” Williams said. “In the first game, I definitely struggled trying to switch mentalities. The games are complete opposites…I struggled a little bit, but I adjusted well after the first game.”