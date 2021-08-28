 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Falls volleyball goes 3-1 in Ankeny
0 comments
alert
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Cedar Falls volleyball goes 3-1 in Ankeny

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Cedar Falls Logo.png

ANKENY – Fifth-ranked Cedar Falls went 3-1 Saturday at the Ankeny Centennial Invitational Saturday.

The Tigers (4-1) defeated Nevada (21-19, 21-19), Waukee Northwest (21-15, 21-14) and West Des Moines Dowling (21-17, 11-21, 15-9).

No. 4 Ankeny Centennial beat Cedar Falls, 25-19, 25-21.

On the day, Nohea Mahi had 66 assists. Katie Remmert hammered home 32 kills, including 12 against Nevada.

Alivia Bronner registered 55 digs, including 22 in the win over Dowling.

No. 1 (Class 2A) Dike-New Hartford went 4-0 at the same tournament with victories over No. 1 (5A) Iowa City Liberty, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13 and Centennial, 21-17, 21-4.

In State Center, Columbus Catholic finished as runner up at the West Marshall Tournament,

The Sailors won their pool beating Centerville (21-10, 21-4), BCLUW (21-19, 21-17) and Prairie City-Monroe (21-17, 21-9).

In the semifinals, Columbus tripped up Van Meter (21-15, 21-11), before the Sailors were beat by North Iowa Cedar League rival Grundy Center in the finals, 21-11, 21-17.

Faith Freshwater led Columbus with 22 kills, nine aces and six blocks in the tournament. Morgan Bradley had 21 kills, 13 assists and 13 digs and served 26 of 26.

Eva Christiansen and Ava Leslie added 18 and 16 kills respectively.

Megan Fangman had 76 assists.

Columbus returns to action at home Tuesday against Aplington-Parkersburg.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News