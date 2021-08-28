Cedar Falls volleyball goes 3-1 in Ankeny

ANKENY – Fifth-ranked Cedar Falls went 3-1 Saturday at the Ankeny Centennial Invitational Saturday.

The Tigers (4-1) defeated Nevada (21-19, 21-19), Waukee Northwest (21-15, 21-14) and West Des Moines Dowling (21-17, 11-21, 15-9).

No. 4 Ankeny Centennial beat Cedar Falls, 25-19, 25-21.

On the day, Nohea Mahi had 66 assists. Katie Remmert hammered home 32 kills, including 12 against Nevada.

Alivia Bronner registered 55 digs, including 22 in the win over Dowling.

No. 1 (Class 2A) Dike-New Hartford went 4-0 at the same tournament with victories over No. 1 (5A) Iowa City Liberty, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13 and Centennial, 21-17, 21-4.

In State Center, Columbus Catholic finished as runner up at the West Marshall Tournament,

The Sailors won their pool beating Centerville (21-10, 21-4), BCLUW (21-19, 21-17) and Prairie City-Monroe (21-17, 21-9).

In the semifinals, Columbus tripped up Van Meter (21-15, 21-11), before the Sailors were beat by North Iowa Cedar League rival Grundy Center in the finals, 21-11, 21-17.