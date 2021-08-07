Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell headed to UNI

CEDAR FALLS – Cedar Falls three-sport star Trey Campbell announced on Twitter Friday he has committed to play basketball at Northern Iowa.
The 6-foot-4 senior-to-be was a standout for the Tigers last year in football, basketball and track and field.
Campbell, a point guard, will follow the same path as former Cedar Falls stars A.J. Green, Landon Wolf and Chase Courbat to UNI.
“Hey is a very special player,” Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz said Saturday. “It has been pretty cool to see all these guys go up there recently and stay local, have the community rally around them.”
Campbell jumped into a talented Tigers’ line up in 2019-20 where he helped Cedar Falls finish third at the state tournament. In the third-place game that season, Campbell had 13 points, six assists, three steals and three rebounds in a win over Ankeny Centennial in that game.
Campbell averaged 6.5 points, 4.4 assists and 3.7 rebounds during his sophomore campaign, but last year leading the Tigers back to the 4A state semifinals he took his game to another level averaging 13.9 points, 5.0 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.
Schultz says the biggest thing he and his staff have stressed to Campbell is sometimes he has to be less unselfish.
“We’ve had to talk to him about that,” Schultz said. “The athleticism, ball skills and feel for the game has always been there. I think it has just been a maturity from a strength perspective and also taking on a more of a scoring role on. Taking on that role with leadership so when we need a basket he is the one to go get it. It is those type of things.
“This summer we have seen him be more aggressive. He is a special player who makes everyone around him better. He really has taken his game to the next level which helps him impact a game in so many ways.”
Campbell is expected to a be a force at wide receiver for the Tigers this fall after a junior season that saw him score a pair of rushing touchdowns and haul in two touchdown passes in a 10-1 season in 2020.
Campbell was also an integral part of Cedar Falls’ state track and field championship team this past spring.