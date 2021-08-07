Cedar Falls' Trey Campbell headed to UNI

Boys' basketball: Talented seniors headline 2021 all-metro team A quartet of seniors helped Cedar Falls complete an undefeated run into the Class 4A state semifinals, while Waterloo West’s Amar Kuljuhovic and Waterloo East’s Ramir Scott were key leaders during their final season of high school basketball.

“We’ve had to talk to him about that,” Schultz said. “The athleticism, ball skills and feel for the game has always been there. I think it has just been a maturity from a strength perspective and also taking on a more of a scoring role on. Taking on that role with leadership so when we need a basket he is the one to go get it. It is those type of things.

“This summer we have seen him be more aggressive. He is a special player who makes everyone around him better. He really has taken his game to the next level which helps him impact a game in so many ways.”

Campbell is expected to a be a force at wide receiver for the Tigers this fall after a junior season that saw him score a pair of rushing touchdowns and haul in two touchdown passes in a 10-1 season in 2020.

Campbell was also an integral part of Cedar Falls’ state track and field championship team this past spring.

