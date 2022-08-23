Cedar Falls tops Rams in season opener

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls volleyball team got its season off and running with a 3-1 win over the Dubuque Senior Rams, Tuesday.

Cedar Falls head coach Matthew Johnson previously told The Courier the Tigers biggest challenges would be finding new players to take over in the back row after losing defensive specialist Alivia Bronner and Lani Nielsen.

After trying multiple players at a number of different positions, Johnson said ‘there was not much’ that he did not like out of his team and felt they passed well during the match.

“It is kind of fun when you have a lot of different people playing and a lot of moving parts,” Johnson said. “Everybody played pretty well…Those kinds of things are fun. We have kids that are competing, but at the same time trying to make each other better. It makes for a fun atmosphere and fun gym.”

Senior outside hitter Katie Remmert also noted the fun atmosphere and lively student section which rang in the new season.

“It felt so good,” Remmert said. “We had a lot of new players step up tonight. The atmosphere here was awesome. It was awesome to have Tiger Nation back and it was really fun. It felt really good to get the win.”

In the first set, the Tigers took a 9-3 lead out of the gate, but defensive miscues allowed Dubuque Senior to climb back within two points.

However, Cedar Falls maintained its lead and closed out a 25-16 first set win on two consecutive aces from Remmert.

The second set started with both teams trading points, but, after a 6-6 tie, Cedar Falls pulled away to earn a win in the second set, 25-12.

Cedar Falls fell behind early in the second set and, despite tying up the set at 8-8, never managed to string together enough points to take a significant lead as Dubuque Senior won the set, 25-18.

Johnson said his team ‘panicked a little bit’ late in the set which allowed the Rams to avoid the sweep.

“We got kind of behind because of serve receive,” Johnson said. “The second half of that set was them having the energy and us making a lot of mistakes.”

According to Remmert, Johnson’s message to the team between the third and fourth set focused on getting the Tigers’ to limit their errors in the next set.

“We just need to take care of our side,” Remmert said. “They aced us probably a dozen times. We cannot let that happen. In such a competitive conference, there is not much room for error…When we shank a bunch of passes, it is hard to get our offensive involved and that is what happened…In that fourth set, that is what we did.”

The Tigers rebounded in the fourth set as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead with Lauren Sandvold dealing from the service line.

“They just needed to settle down,” Johnson said. “It was nice to get back to 0-0 and do a better job with it at the start of the fourth.”

Cedar Falls’ surge prompted an early timeout from the Rams, but the Tigers outscored the Rams 20-15 out of the timeout to take the fourth set and win the match.

The Tigers travel to Ankeny for the Centennial Early Bird Tournament on Saturday with their first match, against the Centennial Jaguars, set to begin at 1:30 p.m.