Cedar Falls tops Columbus, 2-0, as Rasmussen sinks Sailors with 17 strikeouts

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Falls softball team beat Columbus Catholic, 2-0, in the season opening game for both squads, Monday night.

Last year, both the Tigers and Sailors return a number of contributors from 20-win seasons. In 2021, the Tigers went 24-17 and the Sailors managed a 28-10 record.

That experience displayed itself early as neither team surrendered a run through the first two innings.

While Cedar Falls managed to land four runners on base during the first two innings, Columbus Catholic failed to secure a base runner as Tigers senior pitcher Cyrah Rasmussen fanned five of the first six batters.

Cedar Falls opened up the scoring with a one-run third inning. Designated hitter Myah Brinker singled with two outs and advanced after Sophie Stanic was walked. During the next at-bat, sophomore Lauren Sandvold turned on the first pitched, doubling, and scored Brinker from second to put the Tigers on top 1-0.

The Sailors and junior pitcher Haile Frost managed to get out of the inning after Tigers sophomore Lauren Ferguson flew out to Columbus third basewoman Nyasija Simmons.

Leading 1-0, Rasmussen continued to stymie Columbus batters as she struck out the side in the third and fourth innings.

Over the next two innings, the Tigers continued to threaten with base runners, but did not manage to increase their lead.

The Sailors managed to break Rasmussen’s perfect game and no hit bids with a fifth inning walk and a sixth inning single from freshman Myka Bromley.

During the top of the seventh inning, after Rasmussen reached first on a fielder’s choice and stole second, a Stanic double drove in the Tigers’ second run of the night. Sandvold flew out on the next at-bat to end the top half of the seventh.

Leading 2-0, Rasmussen closed out the Sailors with two final strikeouts and force an Avery Hogan fly out in foul territory to secure the season opening victory for Cedar Falls.

In total, Rasmussen recorded 17 strikeouts in the contest.

Rasmussen said she knew beforehand that the Tigers’ matchup with Columbus would demand her best.

“I knew I had to come in here and do good on the mound in order for my team to win because they are a very good hitting team,” Rasmussen said. “This was a big game for us and we definitely wanted the win and got it.”

Cedar Falls head coach Steve Chidester said he was happy with the win and credited the strong performance on the mound by Rasmussen for playing a major role in the win.

“The main thing is Cyrah controlled the game right from the start,” Chidester said. “17 strikeouts out of 21 outs, the only disappointment to me is our defense did not get much work tonight. We could have probably used a test going forward.”

Chidester also noted a few areas where the Tigers need to improve moving forward.

“The biggest thing that we need to take of is our base running,” Chidester said. “Four key base running mistakes--we cannot have that…I think we are a better hitting team than what we showed tonight.”

The Tigers take on the Cedar Rapids Prairie next in a double header on Tuesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.

For the Sailors, head coach Chris Olmstead said, although acknowledging Columbus could have played a better game, he liked what he saw from his team.

“We played a great game,” Olmstead said. “I love playing up…It was a great experience for us. We just grind…I am very pleased with the way we played tonight.”

Specifically, Olmstead said he appreciated the Sailors demeanor throughout the matchup.

“I loved the way they played level headed,” Olmstead said. “Even with our frustrations at the plate, they played level headed and that is what I want out of them. I do not like highs and lows.”

Olmstead also pointed out the strong play on the mound from Frost as the junior recorded five strikeouts.

Up next, Columbus hosts the defending conference champion Hudson Pirates on Wednesday. The varsity matchup will follow a junior varsity game which begins at 5:30 p.m.

Linescore

Cedar Falls 2, Columbus 0

Cedar Falls;001;000;1 -- 2;10;1

Columbus;000;000;0 -- 0;1;1

Cyrah Rasmussen and Sophie Stanic. Haile Frost and Katie Ruden. WP – Rasmussen. LP – Frost. 2B – CF: Sanvold, Stanic.

