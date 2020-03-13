Cedar Falls tops Ankeny Centennial for third in 4A

DES MOINES -- Josh Ollendieck scored 16 points as Cedar Falls topped Ankeny Centennial Friday, 65-58, in the Class 4A third-place game Friday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Tigers (23-3) lead the game for 28 minutes and 35 seconds, including the final 21 minutes.

Trey Campbell added 13 points and six assists, while Chase Courbat had 13 points and eight rebounds for Cedar Falls.

It was the final game for four senior contributors -- Ollendieck, Ben Sernett, Cael Loecher and Jaxon Heth, who were also members for the Tigers' back-to-back state title teams in 2018 and 2019.

"That is a great group of boys," Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz said. "They have been there from the start and helped completely elevate this program to new heights."

Cody McCullough had 21 points and 24 rebounds for Centennial (24-3).

CEDAR FALLS (23-3) -- Josh Ollendieck 7-14 0-0 16, Trey Campbell 4-5 4-4 13, Landon Wolf 2-9 2-2 6, Ben Sernett 1-4 0-2 2, Chase Courbat 5-8 3-4 13, Jaxon Heth 1-3 0-0 3, Cade McCann 0-0 0-0 0, Evan Stolz 0-0 0-0 0, Jack Moody 0-0 0-0 0, Cael Loecher 4-7 0-2 8, Noah Eberhart 0-0 0-0 0, N. Onuigbo 0-0 0-0 0, Joe Knutson 0-1 2-4 2. Totals 25-52 11-18 65.