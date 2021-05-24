Cedar Falls to final four, Columbus back to state for 38th time in girls' tennis

BETTENDORF – Cedar Falls downed Cedar Rapids Washington in Class 2A girls’ state quarterfinal team tennis match Monday to advance to the Final Four on June 5.
In a back-and-forth battle, the Tigers got a win at No. 1 doubles from Mira Keeran and Maya Mallavarapu, 6-2, 6-2, over Katherine Zylstra and Katelyn Koch, to clinch the victory, 5-2.
Cedar Falls got singles wins from Keeran, Madison Sagers, Malina Amjadi and Elena Escalada.
The Tigers will join West Des Moines Dowling, West Des Moines Valley and Iowa City West in the semifinals.
In Waterloo, Waterloo Columbus blanked Ballard of Huxley, 5-0, to reach a 1A state quarterfinal against Union of La Porte City at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center.
Monday’s victory marks the 38th time the Sailors have reached the final eight in the 38-year history of the tournament.
Avery Hogan’s 6-0, 6-0 victory over Clair Uselding at No. 4 was one of many Columbus highlights.
Boys’ soccer
CEDAR FALLS TAKES STEP CLOSER: The Tigers improved to 18-3 with a 6-0 win over Cedar Rapids Washington in a Class 3A, Sub-state 4 win Monday at the Cedar Falls Soccer Complex.
Truman Unruh had four goals and an assist, while Matthew Iehl and Stratton Ferson also scored.
Martin Le and Grant Simonson had assists.
Cedar Falls will play Dubuque Senior Wednesday at the CVSC at 5 p.m. for a trip to the 3A state championships scheduled for June 1-5.
SUBSTATE FINAL TRIP: Waterloo Columbus boys, the 2019 1A state runner-up, advanced to the Class 1A, Sub-state 2 regional final Monday at TJ McLaughlin Field with a 5-1 win over Clear Lake.
The Sailors led just 2-1 at halftime, but pulled away with three second-half goals to improve to 11-8.
Columbus will play Garner-Hayfield at the Cedar Valley Soccer Complex Wednesday at a time to be determined.
WEST FALLS: The Wahawks dropped a 2-0 decision to Cedar Rapids Kennedy in a Sub-State 5 game. The Cougars scored once in each half.
West finishes the season at 13-7.