CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls softball team beat the Waterloo East Trojans 11-1 on Thursday to advance to the Class 4A Region 1 semifinals on Saturday.

The win was the Tigers’ (14-23) third over the Trojans (3-27) this season via mercy rule, but Cedar Falls head coach Samantha Teply said her squad did not overlook East.

“A big thing for us [coaches] was telling them that in postseason anything can happen,” Teply said. “You never underestimate an opponent. Bring your best game every day.”

According to Teply, the Tigers managed the standout win through solid pitching in the circle from freshman Lexi Trueg and the right adjustments at the plate.

“Lexi threw a great game,” Teply said. “Really consistent in the circle tonight for us. The girls’ bats really came alive and they made adjustments when we asked them to.”

“We have been talking all year about being able to make adjustments—not only at-bat to at-bat, but pitch to pitch. I think the girls did a really good job of that tonight.”

Trueg finished the night with 10 strikeouts in a complete game of work with only one earned run against.

“It felt really good to have the amount of strikeouts I had,” Trueg said. “I felt my defense did great behind me. It is really easy for me to pitch my best when my defense has my back. It kind of calms me down in the circle.”

In addition to their help defensively, the Tigers helped Trueg with ample run support by way of 10 hits and nine walks. Cedar Falls also forced four errors from the Trojans to grow its lead even more.

“It makes me more excited to pitch,” Trueg said. “I know my offense has my back. It is easier for me to pitch because I know that even if we down…we would still be able to work back up.”

The Tigers started their support of Trueg early at the plate as they plated two runs in the bottom of the first. Cedar Falls scored four more runs over the next three innings to take a 6-0 lead after four full innings.

Waterloo East mustered a response in the top of the fifth as freshman designated player Siyanna Cody blasted a solo home run over the wall in left field, cutting the lead to 6-1.

“Coach told us to go up there confident,” Cody said. “We have nothing to lose. Our season was a little rocky, but I went up their confident.”

“I was looking at [Coach Adams] like ‘Is that out?’ As soon as he gave me the go, I am like ‘Here we go.’…I have been waiting for it all season.”

According to Cody, she was pleased she could send the seniors—Haley Harn and Aalonna Ford—off with something to get excited for.

“It means a lot,” Cody said. “Especially to have my seniors here. It is big for me.”

“[They] mean the absolute most. They were just the most welcoming. I really do it for them always.”

According to East head coach Chad Adams, the senior duo’s leadership never wavered during the season.

“They have been through it—a lot of games here,” Adams said. “And, through a lot of different scenarios, good and bad. They are able to help [the underclassmen] through that. That is what you always want out of your seniors.”

Trueg quieted any thoughts of a comeback with a fly out and a strikeout during the next two at-bats to end the inning. Cedar Falls erupted for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure a walk-off victory. Lauren Ferguson hit the game winning single, driving in lone Cedar Falls senior Gabrielle Townsend, to send the Tigers to the 4A-1 semifinals.

Cedar Falls hits the road to face No. 2 Ankeny (29-6) on Saturday at 7 p.m.

“Ankeny is going to be a tough team,” Teply said. “The important thing is going to being able to put balls in play and runs on the board.”

Linescore Cedar Falls 11, Waterloo East 1 (F/6) WE;000;010;X - 1;3;4 CF;211;205;X - 11;10;0 Aubrey Mielke and Haley Harn. Lexi Trueg and Sydney Barnett. WP - Trueg. LP - Au. Mielke. 2B - CF: Ferguson, Dohlman, Turner. HR - WE: Cody.