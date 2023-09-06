CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls topped the Xavier Saints 19-25, 25-13, 25-20, 29-29 in a Mississippi Valley Conference volleyball battle on Tuesday.

Cedar Falls, the sixth-ranked team in Class 5A, started slow, falling behind 5-0 in the first set. The Tigers never managed to erase the Saints’ lead entirely.

Natalie Schmadeke did what she could to keep the Tigers in contention with three kills, but Xavier, No. 4 in Class 4A, ran away with the 25-19 win.

Cedar Falls turned momentum in its favor, waking up the home crowd with a dominant 12-point win in the second set behind four kills from Carley Strelow.

In the third set, senior Paige Paup put Cedar Falls ahead in the match 2-1 with five kills including three kills during a six-point run for the Tigers.

Paup and the Tigers finished the Saints off in the fourth set with a thrilling win in marathon fashion. Trailing 20-15, Cedar Falls stormed into the lead with an 8-2 run behind another trio of Paup kills. Schmadeke also got back into the action with a pair of back-to-back blocks to put the Tigers ahead 23-22.

Xavier fended off three match points before falling 29-27 as a thunderous Kya Bradfield kill put the game on ice.

Cedar Falls head coach Matthew Johnson said he told his team to just “flush it” and move forward after the Tigers committed 16 errors in their first set loss. Highlighting a turnaround last week after losing to Marion 25-12 in a first set as reason to believe in themselves tonight.

Johnson said he liked the response of his team.

“We have played a lot of bad first sets this year,” Johnson said. “Tonight was not any different. We got something found there.”

Three things fans are buzzing about after the Tigers’ win:

Paup takes over

Paup entered the match against Xavier as the Tigers’ leader in kills with 124 through nine matches thus far this season.

The senior did not necessarily make that fact known early on in the match, starting slow with just four kills in the first two sets. Following the win, Paup joked that she “definitely need to warm up” and chalked her slow start to the nerves of playing in a different environment.

“Not knowing what to expect,” Paup said. “I feel like a lot of it was the environment. We just had to get used to playing here in the small area. We are used to a big gym.”

The Tigers hosted the Saints at Holmes Junior High School due to a lack of AC in the Cedar Falls High School gymnasium.

Despite her slow start, Paup turned it on in the third set, smashing five kills in that set alone to power the Tigers to a win. She crushed another six kills in the fourth set to send Xavier back to Cedar Rapids with a loss and deliver Cedar Falls its sixth-straight win.

Following her 15-kill performance, Paup drew praise from her head coach.

“Our teammates have a lot of trust in here,” Johnson said. “When she is it going like that, regardless of what the other team is doing, just send a ball out there and let her out-jump everybody.”

Bakula brings an all-around game

According to Paup, her big night came as a byproduct of another solid outing from sophomore setter Brynn Bakula.

“She did a great job,” Paup said. “All of my kills were because of her sets. She set me up very well. I just had to swing.”

According to Johnson, Bakula helped pave the way to a victory with an all-around game, bringing it on defense and offense.

“She was tough,” Johnson said. “Today, she had everything. We talk a lot about that—not just with her, but everybody else—‘You cannot be a hitter. You cannot be a passer. You cannot be a server. You have to be a volleyball player.’

You have to do all parts of your job well and she was tonight.”

While Paup credits her game to Bakula, Bakula credits her success to Cedar Falls’ dominant hitters.

“I know that, even if I do not get my set perfect, they will work with it,” Bakula said.

Tigers on a roll

With the win over Xavier, the Tigers improved to 8-2 on the season and pushed their win streak to six consecutive victories.

According to Johnson, the Tigers need to focus on their game and respect their opponents in order to continue their win streak in the Jody Dosser Classic in Osage on Saturday.

“We have a day Saturday where we have five big matches,” Johnson said. “Knowing that it is five teams that we feel like we are better than does not make a difference…We have to make sure we are respecting opponents and playing the way we are capable of.”

Forest City, New Hampton, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Osage and Waverly-Shell Rock are also scheduled to compete in the tournament.

Photos: Cedar Falls volleyball vs. Xavier, Sept. 5 VBall CF vs. Xavier 1 VBall CF vs. Xavier 2 VBall CF vs. Xavier 3 VBall CF vs. Xavier 4 VBall CF vs. Xavier 5 VBall CF vs. Xavier 6 VBall CF vs. Xavier 7 VBall CF vs. Xavier 8 VBall CF vs. Xavier 9