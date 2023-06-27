CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls softball team never seemed to come up with hits when they needed them, falling to the Prairie Hawks in both legs of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Cedar Falls (13-20) head coach Samantha Teply cited the lack of timely hits as the biggest deciding factor in both games.

“Our offense was not there tonight,” Teply said. “We had multiple opportunities where we had runners in scoring position and we did not execute.”

“Part of it timely hitting. The other thing that it comes down to is being able to execute every at-bat. One thing we talk about in our program is quality at-bats. You can get a quality at-bat a lot of different ways. We did not string those together when we needed to.”

In the first game, the Tigers lost 7-1 and managed just three hits while stranding six baserunners in the contest.

Even with their struggles at the plate, the Tigers managed to trim the Hawks’ lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth as Gabrielle Townsend drove in Josie Turner with a sacrifice fly out to Prairie (16-17) right fielder Riley Redig.

The Tigers honored Townsend, the lone Cedar Falls senior, on Tuesday night as the doubleheader served as the program’s senior night.

“Gabby’s consistency is her biggest attribute,” Teply said. “She is going to be a lead by example kind of kid as far her intensity goes. She brings a great intensity and sets a great standard for the rest of our team.”

The Hawks responded to the one Cedar Falls run with five of their own in the top of the sixth on three runs, two Tiger errors and two wild pitches. Audrey Lueck of Prairie did the most damage, giving the Hawks a 5-1 lead with an RBI double that drove in two runs.

In game two, the Tigers fared better with their bats and out-hit the Hawks 8-6, but timely hitting eluded them yet again.

Cedar Falls twice loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, but came away with just one run, stranding five runners in the process.

Overall, the Tigers stranded five runners in scoring position in the second game while Prairie eked out a 3-1 win.

The Tigers lone run came in the bottom of the sixth as Turner grounded into a fielder’s choice which allowed Lauren Sandvold to reach home.

Prairie added one run in the top of the first, fourth and fifth innings to nickel and dime its way to a sweep.

Despite the results on the scoreboard, Teply noted the night did not end without its positives.

“We did really well in the circle,” Teply said. “We executed really, really well. We just did not have the bats to back up our pitchers tonight.”

“Our defense played solid tonight. We had really good effort from our defenders and I think our pitchers felt that.”

Cedar Falls platooned three pitchers—Lexi Trueg, Kennedy Strelow and Averie Bear—during the course of the doubleheader of which Strelow saw the most action.

The junior limited the Hawks to six hits and three runs in the second game while throwing four scoreless innings and two strikeouts.

Lexi Trueg also saw extended action. The freshman recorded five strikeouts in the first game and twice escaped a bases-loaded jam with a strikeout.

In rebounding from the losses, Teply said the Tigers need to put the doubleheader behind them and focus on their next game slate of games.

“[We are] moving on,” Teply said. “Each day is a different day. That is one of the great things about this game, we get a lot of opportunity. We need to come ready to capitalize.”

The Tigers face Iowa City High on Wednesday at home with first pitch set for 7 p.m. Cedar Falls travels to Wahlert Catholic for a doubleheader on Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m.

Linescores GAME 1 Prairie 7, Cedar Falls 1 PRE;010;015;0 - 7;11;2 CF;000;010;0 - 1;3;3 Danielle Klees and Lola Hawkins. Lexi Trueg, Averie Bear (6), Lexi Trueg (6) and Sydney Barnett. WP - Klees. LP - Trueg. 2B - PRE: Lueck. GAME 2 Prairie 3, Cedar Falls 1 PRE;100;110;0 - 3;6;2 CF;000;001;0 - 1;8;3 Piper Johnson and Audrey Lueck. Kennedy Strelow and Sydney Barnett. WP - Pi. Johnson. LP - Ke. Strelow. 2B - PRE: Lueck. 3B - CF: Barnett.

