MARION - Reece Reints did not expect to be on the mound so soon.

The Cedar Falls junior got the early call in the second inning after teammate Teeghen Rath labored, giving up two runs in the first in Monday night's Class 4A, Substate 4 semifinal against Linn-Mar at the Linn-Mar Baseball and Softball Complex.

"I wasn't supposed to come in that quick," he said. "Teeghen was supposed to go a little farther, but it didn't go too well so I came in and helped the team."

All Reints did was pitch six innings of one-run, two-hit ball as the No. 10-ranked Tigers posted a 5-3 victory over the Lions.

No. 3 seeded Cedar Falls (26-14) advances to meet No. 1 seed Cedar Rapids Kennedy at 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at Kennedy for a berth in the state tournament. The Cougars (29-11), ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, advanced directly to the substate final with a 7-4 opening-round win over Clinton last Friday night.

The Lions retire at 23-17.

Cedar Falls saw its record fall to 0-4 to start the season after being swept in a double-header by the Lions on May 16. Coach Brett Williams liked what he saw much better this time around, including a different result for Reints, who pitched earlier in one of the early-season losses to Linn-Mar.

"One of the things we've talked about this year is the depth we have with our pitchers," Williams said. "Reece is kind of a calm-the-ship kid and he's one that has been in the zone a lot. He's a lefty with a little run on his pitches and it worked well for him tonight."

Luke DeGabrielle's two-run double in the first gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead. However, his biggest contribution would come later in the game. After Linn-Mar took advantage of some shaky defense to tie the game in the bottom of the inning, the Tigers regained the lead in the third.

With runners on first and second Logan Wroe ripped a line drive off the leg of Lions' starter Jackson Mishler that caromed all the way out into the left-field foul area, allowing two runs to score. Not only did the hit give Cedar Falls a 4-2 lead, it forced Mishler to leave the game. He was able to walk off the field under his own power after being down for several minutes.

Senior Matthew Buse came on and was brilliant in relief, allowing just one hit, a one-out home run from Rath, his fifth of the season, with one out in the seventh inning.

Linn-Mar pulled within 4-3 on an RBI double from Lucas Booth in the bottom of the third. The Lions were threatening in the sixth. They had two on and two out for Toby Cruz who launched a rocket heading toward the left-field fence. DeGabrielle appeared to lose sight of the ball, but at the last moment stuck his glove up and made a leaping catch, denying the Lions the tying and go-ahead runs.

"It was a heck of a catch," said Linn-Mar Coach Kyle Rodenkirk. "You just have to tip your cap to the left fielder. Dudes step up in big games and he's a dude."

Willams' view of the catch: "He didn't take the best route to the ball, but he was able to make the catch and we'll certainly take it."

Rath's shot over the left-center field fence gave Reints a cushion for the bottom of the seventh. He retired the Lions in order to put Cedar Falls one win away from the state tournament.

Linescore Cedar Falls 5, Linn-Mar 3 Cedar Falls 202 000 1 - 5 3 2 Linn-Mar 201 000 0 - 3 3 0 Teeghen Rath, Reece Reints (2) and Shae Buskohl. Jackson Mishler, Matthew Buse (3), Carter Bond (7) and Will Murrin. WP - Reints. LP - Mishler. HR: Rath.