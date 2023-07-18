Cedar Falls baseball coach Brett Williams remembers a conversation he had with his son, AJ, after the Tigers reached the 2020 Class 4A state baseball tournament.

It had been 31 years since a Cedar Falls baseball squad had qualified for state.

The Williamses are also big Kansas City Royals fans and as Royals fans know, the franchise went 30 years (1985 to 2015) between World Championships.

“He went, ‘the Royals waited 30 years to make it back and we had to wait 31 years to get back to the state tournament,’” Williams recalls. “‘Dad, am I going to have to wait 31 more years to get back to state?’”

Perplexed, Williams said he finally responded, “Well, I’m not going to be coaching in 31 years, so, hopefully not.”

Tonight at 5:30 p.m., Brett, AJ and the Tigers will be making their return to the state tournament when Cedar Falls (27-14) opens with third-seeded Southeast Polk (28-14) in a quarterfinal game at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City.

That is one of the stories Williams will remember about the lead up to a hopefully deep run in this week’s 4A state tournament.

Williams and his coaching staff believed at the beginning of the year they had a team that could compete with anybody in the state.

Then the Tigers opened the year 0-4, before a strong stretch of play from the beginning of June to mid-June where they went 9-2.

But Cedar Falls hit the skids again losing four-straight – two to Waterloo West and two to Dubuque Hempstead from June 15 through June 19 to fall to 13-12 and out of the Class 4A rankings.

It was after those losses the coaches and team had a heart-to-heart conversation.

It was a simple message.

“I really think the guys took it to heart to be great teammates, to cheer for the next guy to you and quit focusing on your individual result and be that great teammate,” Williams said. “I think that is really what happened. Guys really started to enjoy each other, and we started to have fun.

“The Independence game kind of set it off for us and the excitement came back. The kids were excited, the fans got excited and then we got on a roll.”

From the back-to-back losses to Hempstead on June 19th, the Tigers won 14 of their next 16 games, including a 2-0 victory over Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the sub-state finals.

“We had to bond a little more and we did that,” junior Logan Wroe said. “We did that, and it went all uphill from there. Now…everyone dreams of this and having this happen is truly amazing.”

Extra energy is what senior pitcher Shae Buskohl will remember.

“Coach had been preaching to us to get our energy up all year, and I feel like since that point of the year, we have been energetic in the dugout and that has been coming out with us when we are on the field and makes us energized out there.”

How this team came together to make the late season run and how it has overcome injuries to key players and still do it will be what Williams will remember definitively.

Also, in the month of June, the Tigers lost centerfielder and leadoff hitter Derek Woods to a broken wrist and key pitcher Drew Grete to an arm injury. While both players are back on a limited basis … Woods can pinch run and Grete can hit but not throw … other players have stepped up in their places.

Tate Hermansen moved from left field to center to replace Woods in the field, and senior Cy Anderson slotted into left field after patiently waiting his opportunity.

“You want to see your seniors have moments like that,” Williams said. “In that sub-state game, we had a senior (Payton Marsh) drive one deep with a guy on third who has a broken wrist (Woods) and we score an insurance run. We have a kid in Cy Anderson who get his opportunity and runs with it.

“Those are the cool stories I’m going to remember. Those are awesome memories.”

As for what will happen on the field at Duane Banks Field tonight, Williams said his team has the talent to win.

Buskohl showed his No. 1 ace stuff in the win over Kennedy, striking out 12 in a two-hit shutout performance.

Left-handed swinging shortstop Colin Coonradt is one of the most feared hitters in the state after socking 25 extra-base hits this summer, including nine home runs. Wroe and Teeghen Rath have also had strong offensive seasons.

“Our coaching staff knew we had the talent, it was we just had to put some of the right pieces together,” Williams said. “It has been awfully fun to see it come together.

“We told these guys we can play with anybody in the state, and we have. Our record against Top Five teams right now is 6-3. If we don’t think we can play and win … I think all of us believe.”