WATERLOO — The Cedar Falls Tigers got back on track with a 6-1 win over Waterloo East on Tuesday.

The Tigers (14-12) entered their game against the Trojans (13-15) amid a four game skid which admittedly caused the Tigers confidence to crater according to leadoff hitter Logan Wroe. Wroe went 2-of-4 at the plate with a double and a triple to help lead the Cedar Falls to the win.

“I have not really been hitting the ball very well lately,” Wroe said. “Getting a good barrel on the ball today really gave me a boost of confidence. Hopefully, we can take this win and carry it on to the next games.”

“Those two losses against West gave us low self-esteem. We were not playing our best ball. Getting this win tonight really helped us.”

Wroe took over in the leadoff spot for Cedar Falls on Tuesday night after normal leadoff hitter Derek Woods went down with an injury against Dubuque Hempstead on Monday.

“Now that he is gone, I have to take that role,” Wroe said. “Do what I have for my teammates and my team. Just get on base and give ourselves a chance to win games.”

Cedar Falls head coach Brett Williams said the Tigers managed to get back in the win column thanks to a reset to their approach at the plate.

“We spent some time in the last couple days learning how to hit approaches, go after pitches that we know we can hit early in counts,” Williams said. “Even our outs tonight were loud…You are not always going to get on base, but we are making swings on good pitches. I felt like in those four games…we just were not swinging at good pitches in plus counts.”

In addition to Wroe, a number of new faces slotted into Cedar Falls’ lineup in different roles on Tuesday night.

“We are trying to find the right pieces,” Williams said. “Losing a player like Derek we have to figure out some other guys somewhere. We are trying to find those pieces that, at the end of the year, fit.”

“A lot of our guys are buying into those roles that they need to and we need from them. Some of those guys came through with some base hits, some RBIs. Our bottom of our order kind of ignited us tonight.”

Although Cedar Falls ultimately won, East took an initial lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Phoenix Shipman, who courtesy ran for catcher DeMaris Henderson, reached home on a Jonah Helmrichs double to put the Trojans ahead 1-0. With their four-game skid hanging over their head, Williams said the Tigers showed grit in not letting their slow start derail their game.

“We have been talking a lot about our first inning of the game,” Williams said. “Tonigh was the mentality of keep grinding…Tonight we just understood that and we did not abandon our approach.”

Two innings later, in the top of the third, Cedar Falls’ resilience paid off as the Tigers scored two unearned runs. Wroe sparked the Tigers offense with a double with two outs, scoring on the next at-bat thanks to an East error. Drew Grete, who reached on the error which scored Wroe, scored during the next at-bat as the Trojans committed another error, fielding a Colin Coonradt single.

The Tigers tacked on four more runs in the top of the fourth as the Trojans committed another two errors. Shae Buskohl, Payton Marsh, Luke DeGabriele and Tate Hermansen all scored while Hermansen and Jace Harken picked up RBIs.

With five errors in the contest, East head coach Eric Jess said the Trojans need to clean up their play on the defensive side if they want to break out of a now three-game losing streak.

“There are positives and negatives,” Jesse said. “Right now, we are not playing well on the defensive side of the ball…From a pitching standpoint, it was a lot closer than 6-1. That is for sure.”

“We got to find a way to make plays. And then, if you score one run, you are not going to win a ton of games. You just got to see the ball down somehow.”

Linescore Cedar Falls 6, Waterloo East 1 CF;002;400;0 - 6;7;1 East;100;000;0 - 1;5;5 Drew Grete, Barrett Moran (6) and Shae Buskohl. Tye Schellhorn, Sam Mills (6) and DeMaris Henderson. WP - Grete. LP - Schellhorn. 2B - CF: Wroe. East: Helmirchs. 3B - CF: Wroe.