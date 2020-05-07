Cedar Falls tennis star Keeran is a difference maker

Mira Keeran, two years younger, has been inspired by her older sister’s work ethic.

“She sets a goal and she always finds a way to accomplish it, especially when she set up the Club Kids for a Cause,” Mira said. “She knew that she wanted to help others with the platform that she was given and she didn’t give up until she made it work. She worked very hard to be able to throw a great event.”

This spring was supposed to be Mira’s second season of doubles competition alongside her older sister. They played a couple tournaments together as young girls learning the sport, but hadn’t teamed up for years prior to Mira’s freshman season of high school tennis.

Technically sound, fierce competitors and small in stature, the Keeran sisters had found singles success in different age divisions at regional junior tournaments. Many believed they would be competing in the high school singles draw entering the individual postseason last spring.

The sisters, however, always wanted to play alongside one another for a state doubles championship.