Cedar Falls swings for repeat as golf champs

CEDAR FALLS – The Cedar Falls Tigers’ boys’ fall golf team spent Wednesday afternoon at Beaver Hills Country Club for no less than half an hour of chipping and putting practice, and shoring up the areas of their game that needed improvement.

For Maxwell Tjoa, that means getting his wedges down to perfection. For fellow seniors Jack Beecher and Owen Sawyer, that translates to working on putting and shooting from the bunker.

Cedar Falls will need all the practice they can get before Friday when the Tigers begin their bid to repeat as Class 4A state champions at Elmcrest County Club in Cedar Rapids, the site of this year’s two-day championship event.

“We’ve also just worked on things that each individual needs to work on,” Tjoa said. “We know what maybe we’re struggling with right now and what we can work on to get better, so we kind of target those things, grind those out and iron those out before the tournament.”

Although the Tigers will be favored as it is the only squad featuring a pair of Division I recruits — Tjoa (Iowa) and Sawyer (Iowa State) — they understand that doesn’t guarantee them anything.

Head coach Jeremiah Longnecker said repeating as state champs won’t be a walk in the park continuing that while Cedar Falls has gotten better, the competition has also improved by leaps and bounds.

“The quality of play – across the board and from a team standpoint – is significantly better than it was last year,” Longnecker said. “There was a pretty wide margin between us and the other teams… somebody needed to play very, very well in order to beat us. That is not the case this year.”

However, the Tigers do have a few things going for them in their favor. The finals will take place at Elmcrest, a course the boys have familiarity and ample practice with. The conditions at Beaver Hills aren’t far off from what they’ll face on Friday.

“We know what the conditions are going to be and we know how we’re going to prepare for that,” Beecher said. “So we spent our last couple days out here practicing. It’s going to be similar green speeds, similar weather – it’s going to be a little colder for state – we’re just trying to replicate those conditions and get good on them.”

Longnecker added they’re also dedicated to the sport of golf, which gives them a drive to make constant improvements. If they aren’t playing another sport in the other seasons, they’re golfing.

“I’m really lucky that I have guys that are all committed to golf. When they’re not doing something else, another sport – the three seniors – this is the sport that they play,” Longnecker said. “And so they give everything they’ve got all the time. They play all the time, they play together, they practice, they practice late. And each of them knows what they need to do to improve.”

All three seniors explained that it’s the sport to play with the most challenges ... and rewards.

“I always kind of think that golf is one of the most rewarding things when you reach your goals and stuff because you know that it’s an individual sport, but it’s also a team sport at the same time,” Sawyer said. “So you get that team chemistry that you get with other sports, but then you’re also not playing as a team. You’re competing on your own and when you reach your goals, it’s just so much more rewarding.”