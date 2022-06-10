Cedar Falls sweeps West despite Wilson’s big night at the plate

WATERLOO -- The Cedar Falls softball team picked up some much needed confidence with wins of 7-5 and 13-7 over the Waterloo West Wahawks, Thursday.

The Tigers managed the sweep in large part thanks to a big night at the plate from the whole team. Following the wins, Cedar Falls head coach Steve Chidester said he saw his team gain a lot of confidence.

“We needed something like this,” Chidester said. “We have really struggled to hit the ball. We had 26 hits in two games…Moving forward, I think it was really big for us. Rival or not, we needed something like this.”

Despite landing on the losing side of both games, West cleanup hitter Sydney Wilson turned in the best hitting performance of the night. The junior went 4-for-8 with two home runs and nine RBIs across both contests.

Wilson, who now has seven home runs on the season, said ‘not much’ has gone into her hot start.

“Talking to myself up there, in the box,” Wilson said. “Either short swing or see it low…it just depends on the night and how I warmed up in the facility. I do not really think about the negatives. I just try to go with the positives and say to myself that I need to get on base, the team needs me for a hit or we need a run.”

In the first game, the Tigers jumped out to a three-run lead in the top of the first off of a RBI double from Cyrah Rasmussen and a two-run home run from Lauren Sandvold. West responded with one run in the bottom of the first.

After two scoreless innings from both teams, Cedar Falls added to its lead with one run in the top of the fourth. With runners on the corners, the Tigers baited the Wahawks into attempting to catch the runner on first stealing. The throw did not make it to second in time and sophomore Carley Strelow managed to steal home.

Trailing 4-1, the Wahawks manufactured a brief comeback attempt in the bottom of the sixth. After sophomore Bailey Schoepske reached first via walk, Wilson drilled her first home run of the night to cut the Tigers’ lead to just one run.

However, Cedar Falls managed a three-run response in the top of the seventh to pull back in front by four runs.

Down 7-3, West junior Addison Wells hit a two-run home run bring the Wahawks within in two runs. Following a single by eighth grader Frannie Dehl, the Wahawks had a chance with the tying run at the plate. But, two fly outs to first base ended West’s chance at mounting a comeback.

The second half of the doubleheader saw Cedar Falls jump out to another big first inning lead.

With two outs, the Tigers rallied with five singles while benefitting from one West error to score five runs in the top of the first.

West responded with three runs of their own as the first six Wahawk batters safely reached first base.

West kept its momentum going as the Wahawks took their first lead of the night with four runs in the bottom of the second including a three-run home run from Wilson.

Losing 7-5, the Tigers regained the lead in the top of the fourth with three runs on three singles and a West error.

After adding two more runs in the top of the fifth to go up 10-7, Cedar Falls put the game on ice by capitalizing on another West error in the sixth. Eighth grader Lexi Trueg attempted to advance two base runners with a sacrifice bunt, but, after a throwing error, both Cedar Falls runners scored while Trueg managed to round all four bases.

Following a scoreless top of the seventh, Cedar Falls retired the Wahawks to win the game 13-7 and improve to 5-7 on the sesason.

Cedar Falls pitcher Rasmussen put together another strong outing in the circle for the Tigers. The senior pitched all seven innings of the first game, recorded 11 strikeouts and allowed only six hits. Rasmussen also went 3-for-9 with a double.

Like Chidester, Rasmussen said she believes the sweep will provide the Tigers a newfound confidence moving forward.

“Very exciting getting the win because it is always a very competitive game,” Rasmussen said. “We were struggling early on with our bats. I think we all found our confidence with our bats tonight.”

Junior Gabby Townsend said she hopes the wins provided the Tigers with lasting momentum given their earlier struggles.

“Hopefully, we can continue it into tomorrow and Saturday,” Townsend said. “Every win is important and this one just motivated us even more. It got our bats going…we were not hitting previously and now we have our bats rolling and confident.”

At the plate, Townsend turned in a strong performance in the leadoff spot. The left fielder went 5-for-9 with a double and scored four runs across both contests.

For West, the pair of losses drops them to 7-9 on the season. West head coach Adam Dehl said he focused on togetherness and maintaining composure when addressing his team after the game.

“I think there were a couple times in that game where we were either ahead or one-run down and it is almost like we flattened out,” Dehl said. “We need to work on that as a group.”

Linescores Game 1 Cedar Falls 7, Waterloo West 5 Cedar Falls;300;100;3 -- 7;12;2 Waterloo West;100;002;2 -- 5;6;3 Cyrah Rasmussen and Sophie Stanic. Nia Christoffer and Syd Wass. WP –.Rasmussen LP –Christoffer. 2B – CF: Rasmussen. HR – CF: Sandvold. West: Wilson, Wells. Game 2 Cedar Falls 13, Waterloo West 7 Cedar Falls;500;323;0 -- 13;14;1 Waterloo West;340;000;0 -- 7;7;5 Kennedy Strelow, Lexi Trueg (2) and Sophie Stanic. Bailey Schoepske, Alyssa Badby (5) and Syd Wass. WP – Trueg. LP – B. Schoepske. 2B – CF: Townsend. West: A. Schoepske. HR – West: Wilson.

