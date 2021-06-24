Cedar Falls sweeps East, extend win streak to nine

“I take full responsibility for that,” Chidester said. “I should have reported (Sandvold) when she came up to bat.”

Hellenthal fell behind in the count 0-2 before delivering a sharp single to center field to drive in Hesse. That RBI proved to be the difference.

“I was caught off guard a little bit with everything going on,” Hellenthal said. “I had faced that pitcher before and I had some confidence going up there. It was really exciting to have a big hit like that. I don’t think I’ve ever had one like that before. We’re really playing well and it’s fun to be a part of it.”

Chidester credited his senior.

“Delphina didn’t think she was going to bat and then she’s called up there to hit,” Chidester said. “She doesn’t have a lot of at-bats, but that was clutch. She’s a senior and I’m really proud of her.”

In the opener, the Tigers struck for six unearned runs as the Trojans committed four errors in a pivotal third inning.

East chipped away and closed to within 7-5 when Maysen Bruess doubled and raced home on Jayden Bentley’s RBI single in the sixth.