Cedar Falls sweeps East, extend win streak to nine

WATERLOO – If he hadn’t witnessed it first-hand, he wouldn’t have believed it.
But Cedar Falls coach Steve Chidester has orchestrated one of the most remarkable turnarounds in the state this summer.
The Tigers stumbled to a 10-game losing streak and dropping 11 of their first 12 softball games. But that’s ancient history now.
Red-hot Cedar Falls extended its winning streak to nine straight after taking a hard-fought doubleheader from Waterloo East, 8-6 and 2-1, Thursday night at Trojan Field.
The Tigers improved to 16-14 overall. They have won 15 of their last 18 games after the brutal start.
“Even when we started slow early in the season, our girls stuck with it and kept working hard,” Chidester said. “We’ve got a good young team with players who are very coachable and who are eager to learn. It’s finally paying off for them now. We’ve learned how to win and it carried over into tonight.”
The Trojans dropped to 10-18 overall after the closely contested Mississippi Valley Conference matchup.
“It was the same thing we’ve been doing all year,” East coach Chad Adams said. “We outhit people and we out-error them – plain and simple. It’s tough when you give a team those extra outs. And we’ve been getting good pitching. We’re just not playing defense at the level we need to and it’s costing us wins.”
Cedar Falls relied on a superb pitching performance by freshman Kennedy Strelow and a clutch hit by senior Delphina Hellenthal to prevail in Game 2.
Strelow (2-0) went seven strong innings, allowing just a single run in the second inning. She ran into trouble in the seventh as East loaded the bases, but kept her composure.
Strelow capped her magical night by recording two seventh-inning strikeouts, including one to end the game.
“I knew I needed to hit my spots,” Strelow said. “I trust my defense and they did a great job behind me. It’s really fun to be a part of a team that’s playing well like this. It felt really good to get that last strikeout – I was really excited.”
The Tigers scored the eventual gamewinner in a bizarre top of the sixth inning.
With two outs and Lex Hesse at second base, Cedar Falls brought in Lauren Sandvold to pinch hit for Hellenthal. Sandvold promptly ripped a double down the left-field line to drive in Hesse.
But Adams protested because Sandvold had not been reported into the game as a pinch-hitter although her name was announced as she came to the plate.
After a conference between the umpires and coaches, Hesse was sent back to second base and Hellenthal was sent to the plate.
“I take full responsibility for that,” Chidester said. “I should have reported (Sandvold) when she came up to bat.”
Hellenthal fell behind in the count 0-2 before delivering a sharp single to center field to drive in Hesse. That RBI proved to be the difference.
“I was caught off guard a little bit with everything going on,” Hellenthal said. “I had faced that pitcher before and I had some confidence going up there. It was really exciting to have a big hit like that. I don’t think I’ve ever had one like that before. We’re really playing well and it’s fun to be a part of it.”
Chidester credited his senior.
“Delphina didn’t think she was going to bat and then she’s called up there to hit,” Chidester said. “She doesn’t have a lot of at-bats, but that was clutch. She’s a senior and I’m really proud of her.”
In the opener, the Tigers struck for six unearned runs as the Trojans committed four errors in a pivotal third inning.
East chipped away and closed to within 7-5 when Maysen Bruess doubled and raced home on Jayden Bentley’s RBI single in the sixth.
Cedar Falls added a big insurance run in the top of the seventh. Hesse connected on her second run-scoring single to widen the gap to 8-5.
The Trojans answered when Sydney Magnuson belted a solo homer to center field to start the seventh.
But Tiger starter Abby Runyan worked out of trouble, recording her third strikeout to finish her complete game.
“Our players keep finding a way to get it done,” Chidester said. “They’ve really battled and competed well. I’m really proud of their effort. The whole team has stepped up.”