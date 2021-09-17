 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Falls stuffs Centennial to win third straight
0 comments
alert top story
PREP FOOTBALL

Cedar Falls stuffs Centennial to win third straight

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS - Friday was the first time Ankeny Centennial and Cedar Falls had met. The Jaguars wouldn't mind if they never see each other again.

That's because the No. 9-ranked Tigers frustrated No. 7 Centennial early and often en route to a convincing 28-14 victory inside the UNI-Dome.

$1 for 6 months of local news

The Jaguars stepped onto the Tigers' turf with a deceptive, run-heavy offense, but that didn't amount to a lot as Cedar Falls overwhelmed them on both sides of the ball to start.

In this battle of top-10 heavyweights, Cedar Falls landed a flurry of first-half punches, starting with a devastating overhand right. On the first play from scrimmage, Jacob Kieler completed a halfback pass to a wide-open Trey Campbell for a 48-yard touchdown.

But it was on defensive where the Tigers took control. They were suffocating, allowing just 10 snaps and three total yards in the first quarter, while collecting two sacks and another tackle for loss.

"Offensively, we hit the halffback pass to get it going, but I really thought the defense set the tone," said Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert. "They played really well for a majority of the game, and they gave us good field position."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

From there, the Tigers blocked a punt attempt out the back of the end zone to close out the first quarter. They then outgained their visitors 191-55 while rolling to a 22-0 first-half lead on short TD runs by quarterback Hunter Jacobson and running back Jordan Hoeppner.

"We didn't underestimate them at all," said defensive end Drew Campbell, who had both first-quarter sacks. "They're a great team over there, we watched them on film all week. We just got ready. We got prepared."

Jacobson accounted for nearly half of the Tigers' yardage, but he enjoyed watching the defense assert itself.

"They came out and hit them right away," he said. "They played an incredible first half."

In the second half, the Tigers added a pair of field goals by Jake Hulstein, the second one an high-arcing 42-yarder for a 28-7 lead.

"I didn't even look at the distance before kicking," Hulstein said with a grin. "I was like, 'I'd better make this one.'"

It was the third straight victory for Cedar Falls after a season-opening loss, while the defeat dropped Centennial to 2-2.

"I just feel like we're making progress," Remmert said. "We talk about getting better each week, and we're a lot better now than we were week 1. We've got a ways to go, but we're trending in the right direction."

"We've got a full head of steam right now," said Drew Campbell.

Cedar Falls 28, Centennial 14

Centennial;0;0;7;7 - 14

Cedar Falls;8;14;3;3 - 28

CF - Trey Campbell 48 pass from Jacob Kieler (kick failed)

CF - Parker Wolfe blocked punt out of end zone

CF - Hunter Jacobson 3 run (Jake Hulstein kick)

CF - Jordan Hoeppner 1 run (Hulstein kick)

CF - Hulstein 31 FG

Cent - Beau Gerke 16 interception return (Jack Phelps kick)

CF - Hulstein 42 FG

Cent - Trey Porter 4 run (Phelps kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

;Cen;CF

First downs;13;16

Rushes-yards;40-162;40-213

Comp-att-int;4-11-2;7-13-0

Passing yards;36;82

Punts-avg;3-29;1-44

Fumbles-lost;1-0;1-1

Penalties-yards;4-45;2-10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing

CENTENNIAL - Peyton Goode 20-89, Ty Morgan 11-22, Carter Cahill 8-47, Porter 1-4.

CEDAR FALLS - Jacobson 14-62, Carter Ernst 10-48, Jacob Kieler 12-73, Hoeppner 4-30.

Passing

CENTENNIAL - Goode 3-10-2, 32 yards; Trenton Smith 1-1-0, 4 yards.

CEDAR FALLS - Jacobson 6-12-0, 34 yards; Kieler 1-1-0, 48 yards.

Receiving

CENTENNIAL - Gavin Rumelhart 1-11, Isaiah Stearns 1-10, Cahill 2-15.

CEDAR FALLS - Campbell 2-53, Kieler 1-(-2), William Lynch 1-2, Aiden Sorenson 1-7, Caeden Janssen 1-10, Caleb Raisty 1-12.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Sean Payton an early frontrunner for Coach of the Year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News