Cedar Falls stuffs Centennial to win third straight

CEDAR FALLS - Friday was the first time Ankeny Centennial and Cedar Falls had met. The Jaguars wouldn't mind if they never see each other again.
That's because the No. 9-ranked Tigers frustrated No. 7 Centennial early and often en route to a convincing 28-14 victory inside the UNI-Dome.
The Jaguars stepped onto the Tigers' turf with a deceptive, run-heavy offense, but that didn't amount to a lot as Cedar Falls overwhelmed them on both sides of the ball to start.
In this battle of top-10 heavyweights, Cedar Falls landed a flurry of first-half punches, starting with a devastating overhand right. On the first play from scrimmage, Jacob Kieler completed a halfback pass to a wide-open Trey Campbell for a 48-yard touchdown.
But it was on defensive where the Tigers took control. They were suffocating, allowing just 10 snaps and three total yards in the first quarter, while collecting two sacks and another tackle for loss.
"Offensively, we hit the halffback pass to get it going, but I really thought the defense set the tone," said Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert. "They played really well for a majority of the game, and they gave us good field position."
From there, the Tigers blocked a punt attempt out the back of the end zone to close out the first quarter. They then outgained their visitors 191-55 while rolling to a 22-0 first-half lead on short TD runs by quarterback Hunter Jacobson and running back Jordan Hoeppner.
"We didn't underestimate them at all," said defensive end Drew Campbell, who had both first-quarter sacks. "They're a great team over there, we watched them on film all week. We just got ready. We got prepared."
Jacobson accounted for nearly half of the Tigers' yardage, but he enjoyed watching the defense assert itself.
"They came out and hit them right away," he said. "They played an incredible first half."
In the second half, the Tigers added a pair of field goals by Jake Hulstein, the second one an high-arcing 42-yarder for a 28-7 lead.
"I didn't even look at the distance before kicking," Hulstein said with a grin. "I was like, 'I'd better make this one.'"
It was the third straight victory for Cedar Falls after a season-opening loss, while the defeat dropped Centennial to 2-2.
"I just feel like we're making progress," Remmert said. "We talk about getting better each week, and we're a lot better now than we were week 1. We've got a ways to go, but we're trending in the right direction."
"We've got a full head of steam right now," said Drew Campbell.