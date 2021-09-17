Cedar Falls stuffs Centennial to win third straight

CEDAR FALLS - Friday was the first time Ankeny Centennial and Cedar Falls had met. The Jaguars wouldn't mind if they never see each other again.

That's because the No. 9-ranked Tigers frustrated No. 7 Centennial early and often en route to a convincing 28-14 victory inside the UNI-Dome.

The Jaguars stepped onto the Tigers' turf with a deceptive, run-heavy offense, but that didn't amount to a lot as Cedar Falls overwhelmed them on both sides of the ball to start.

In this battle of top-10 heavyweights, Cedar Falls landed a flurry of first-half punches, starting with a devastating overhand right. On the first play from scrimmage, Jacob Kieler completed a halfback pass to a wide-open Trey Campbell for a 48-yard touchdown.

But it was on defensive where the Tigers took control. They were suffocating, allowing just 10 snaps and three total yards in the first quarter, while collecting two sacks and another tackle for loss.

"Offensively, we hit the halffback pass to get it going, but I really thought the defense set the tone," said Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert. "They played really well for a majority of the game, and they gave us good field position."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}