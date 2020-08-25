Cedar Falls steps up to the challenge, defeats Western Dubuque in five-set thriller

After Western Dubuque went up 18-17 on an ace by Maci Steffen, Johnson recalled a pivotal play by returning defender Alivia Bronner that swung the pendulum back in his team’s favor. Bronner took a tough, sharp-angled serve from zone one and squared her shoulders and hips around the ball to setter Halia Mahi. Mahi then relayed the ball out wide to Remmert with tempo for a sideout that tied the score at 18.

“That’s a ball that looks like it’s going to be an ace and all of a sudden it turns into a point because we handled it with some tempo,” Johnson pointed out.

Cedar Falls’ third returning varsity contributor, Emmy Wedgbury, extended the match with a pair of big kills before an off-speed tip sparked a string of five consecutive points to close out the fourth set.

Wedgbury finished with a match-high 19 kills including a pair during Bronner’s five-point service run that allowed Cedar Falls to take control of set five, 7-3. Remmert put away the match’s final rally with her seventh kill ricocheting off the face of a Bobcat defender.