Cedar Falls steps up to the challenge, defeats Western Dubuque in five-set thriller

CEDAR FALLS — Cedar Falls coach Matt Johnson witnessed in practice a skilled new wave of first-time varsity players, equipped with the ability to pass, set and hit alongside the best teams in the state.
Tuesday night, a handful of Cedar Falls athletes making their first varsity start showcased their competitive fire.
Class 5A’s defending state champion Tigers recovered against a Western Dubque team that returned all of its key players from a Class 4A finals run to secure a five-set victory inside Holmes Junior High’s air-conditioned gymnasium, 25-12, 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-8.
“What we didn’t know is where we were going to be from a toughness standpoint and a competitive standpoint,” Johnson said. “In the middle of a set when you’ve giving up four (in a row), what does your body language look like and how are you holding yourself?
“In sets four and five, those runs that were four early became two because we were just a little bit tougher in serve receive and made a play when we needed to make a play.”
Cedar Falls has opened this season ranked No. 5 in Class 5A after returning just three players that saw court time during last year’s state final. Those three revealed Tuesday that they’re ready to take on lead roles.
A Tigers’ block that often struggled to get touches through the first three sets was able to take advantage of a lapse in passing from Class 4A’s No. 1-ranked Western Dubuque late in set four. Sophomore returning outside hitter Katie Remmert recorded back-to-backs blocks to draw Cedar Falls even at 16 after trailing throughout the first half of fourth frame.
After Western Dubuque went up 18-17 on an ace by Maci Steffen, Johnson recalled a pivotal play by returning defender Alivia Bronner that swung the pendulum back in his team’s favor. Bronner took a tough, sharp-angled serve from zone one and squared her shoulders and hips around the ball to setter Halia Mahi. Mahi then relayed the ball out wide to Remmert with tempo for a sideout that tied the score at 18.
“That’s a ball that looks like it’s going to be an ace and all of a sudden it turns into a point because we handled it with some tempo,” Johnson pointed out.
Cedar Falls’ third returning varsity contributor, Emmy Wedgbury, extended the match with a pair of big kills before an off-speed tip sparked a string of five consecutive points to close out the fourth set.
Wedgbury finished with a match-high 19 kills including a pair during Bronner’s five-point service run that allowed Cedar Falls to take control of set five, 7-3. Remmert put away the match’s final rally with her seventh kill ricocheting off the face of a Bobcat defender.
“Knowing my role especially as a senior and a leader, I know I have to step up,” Wedgbury said. “After playing last year with all those amazing seniors, I saw what they can do. They pushed me to be the best that I could be, to take that into this season. These girls are so uplifting, as well, so it’s really helpful on the court when I have to adjust to a new role.”
Varsity rotation newcomer Anisia Smith added 12 kills on the outside and Lina Aguilar finished with six kills as one of two new Tigers’ 6-foot middles. Bronner tallied four aces for a Cedar Falls team that served lights out in set one before Western Dubuque’s serve receive and attack picked up in sets two and three.
Sophomore Nohea Mahi occupied the setter position for Cedar Falls in the first two sets and her senior sister, Halia Mahi, navigated the final three. Johnson anticipates both will get reps as the season progresses after the Tigers graduated all-state setter Emerson Green.
“It’s easy to say, ‘Well they’re sisters, so they kind of play the same,’ but they don’t,” Johnson said. “They’ve got different roles, different personalities. They bring different things so it might be a case of what we’re looking for at a certain time.”
Meredith Bahl led the Western Dubuque with 12 kills, while Maddie Harris and Meg Besler each finished with nine.
“Their serve receive was excellent,” Western Duqubue coach Megan Scherrman said, addressing the challenge Cedar Falls presented down the stretch. “I think we have a tough offense, and our girls had a hard time putting the ball down. Their defense really kept their offense rolling and really kept us on our toes.”
Scherrman couldn’t find any fault with the way her team competed on opening night in this closely-contested Mississippi Valley Conference showdown.
“These girls played hard so they should be proud of themselves,” Scherrman said.
Afterwards, Johnson pointed out that Tuesday was just a starting point for a Cedar Falls program that has competed in the last four state championship matches, winning two titles. Sophomores like Remmert and Nohea Mahi were in fourth grade the last time Cedar Falls lost a home match.
“It gives me a lot of hope and excitement for the season because now I’ve seen what we can do,” Wedgbury said. “I can’t wait to see what the rest of the season holds, especially as we grow together as a team.”
