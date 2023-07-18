IOWA CITY — One more game.

The Cedar Falls baseball team honed a mentality of “earning one more game” in route to 13 wins in their last 14 games. The most recent of which was an 11-1 blowout of Southeast Polk in the Class 4A quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The win marked the Tigers’ first win at the state tournament in three trips to the event.

Cedar Falls head coach Brett Williams’s face light up as he described the accomplishment in his second appearance at state while helming the Tigers.

“Amazing, awesome, unbelievable,” Williams said. “We just keep joking, ‘Let’s earn one more game this summer—one more game.’…We talked when we qualified for the state this year, saying, ‘Hey, let’s not be satisfied with just going down there.’”

The Tigers entered the game confident following an earlier win over the Rams according to Williams. The Tigers beat the Rams 5-1 in June in a neutral site matchup in Norway.

“We kind of understood their team,” Williams said. “I am not saying we were confident like we knew we were going to win, but we were not intimidated…That was really something we talked about.”

Cedar Falls did not hint at the coming onslaught in the top of the first as the Tigers went three up, three down. According to Williams, the Tigers struggled with a few nerves, leading to their quiet opening statement.

“We talked about slowing the game down,” Williams said. “Let’s slow the game down as soon as possible. Get it back to normal baseball. Sometimes the first inning of the state tournament is like that.”

Luke DeGabriele sparked the Tigers offense in the top of the second with a leadoff double, striking the Cedar Falls signature crane pose after reaching base.

DeGabriele said he managed the hard hit double to the gap in right center by honing a “not to much” mindset at the plate.

“I just had to get something going up the middle,” DeGabriele said. “I just had to stay through the middle of the field. The pitcher pumped it middle-out so I took it the other way.

It is just surreal here at Duane Banks Field. We imagined this the whole year. All the hard work has finally made off.”

Two at-bats later, Maddox Strassburg hit a line drive just over the outstretched glove of Rams first baseman Landen Hamilton. The hit ended up as a two RBI triple as DeGabrielle and Kaedyn Smith, who courtesy ran for Shae Buskohl, reached home.

Payton Marsh added on more run with an RBI groundout to score Strassburg and put Cedar Falls ahead 3-0.

Southeast Polk looked primed to retaliate as the Rams got a pair of runners on base behind two Cedar Falls errors in the bottom of the second.

Even as the Rams managed to get runners on, Williams said the Tigers’ confidence in their starter never wavered.

“We knew Shae would come out and deal for us,” Williams said. “We have confidence in our pitching staff…We knew he was going to keep us in the game. We talked ‘Do we pull him early? Maybe save some innings for Friday.’ We cannot plan for Friday and have to play Friday.

Shae has been that guy every time he has pitched for us this year. He has had some tough luck along the way, but in his last four, five starts he has been phenomenal.”

Buskohl got out of the jam with a strikeout, reenergizing the Tigers and kicking off another massive inning from the Tigers’ bats.

When it was said and done, the Tigers scored six runs on three hits to leap out to a 9-0 lead in the top of the third.

Colin Coonradt started the rally, reaching first by beating the throw to first for an infield single. Logan Wroe plated Coonradt during the next at-bat with an outfield single. DeGabrielle followed Wroe’s single with an RBI double to deep left field. Buskohl added a double off the wall in left field to put the Tigers ahead 6-0 with one out.

“It was amazing,” Buskohl said. “I have been struggling at the plate for the last couple weeks so getting that big was a big moment for me.”

Strassburg and Payton Marsh drove in one additional run apiece while Derek Woods, courtesy running for Strassburg, swiped home on a wild pitch to put Cedar Falls on top 9-0.

Cedar Falls plated one more run in the fifth as Teeghen Rath pushed the Tigers lead to 10-0 with an RBI groundout, scoring Strassburg.

Southeast Polk avoided the mercy-rule loss as Ean McDaniel drove in one run with a triple to deep right field just along the foul line to cut the Cedar Falls lead to 10-1 after five full innings.

Cedar Falls finished the Rams off in the sixth inning as Cy Anderson hit an RBI groundout and Barrett Moran picked up three outs in five batters faced without surrendering a run to seal an 11-1 win.

Buskohl threw 5.0 innings collecting six strikeouts and giving up just one run in the fifth.

In his final year as a senior, Buskohl said he feels the Tigers have found their stride at the right time with wins in 13 of their last 14 games.

“It has been amazing,” Buskohl said. “The coaches have been preaching at us to peak at the right moment. I feel like we have peaking at the right moment.”

The Tigers (28-14) will advance to the class 4A semifinals on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. against Ames (30-13).

Linescore Cedar Falls 11, Southeast Polk 1 (F/6) CF;036;011;X - 11;9;2 SEP;000;010;X - 1;3;1 Shae Buskohl, Barrett Moran (6) and Maddox Strassburg. Ean McDaniel, Carson Medina (3), Alex Stewart (4) and Corbyn Medina, Jarrett Canida (5). WP - Buskohl. LP - McDaniel. 2B - CF: DeGabriele, Buskohl. 3B - CF: Strassburg, DeGabriele. SEP: McDaniel.

