Cedar Falls softball showcases electric offense during sweep of Iowa City West

“I think having good defense really gets our bats going, knowing that we can go up there and hit the ball after having a good inning on defense, just getting each other hyped is when we really hit the ball,” Cedar Falls junior Cyrah Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen, a fourth-year varsity pitcher, allowed just one hit and used an accurate riseball to strike out four Iowa City West batters in the second game. In the first game, Rasmussen recorded three doubles and reached base in all five plate appearances while also playing left field.

Chidester says the Tigers’ veteran pitcher is coming into her own after missing time with a hip injury before the season.

“This is the best I’ve seen her velocity tonight,” Chidester pointed out. “It’s just taken a while for her to catch back up.

“Everybody looks at her as a pitcher, but she is a softball player. She runs the bases well. She hits the ball. She can play any position. She’s more than a pitcher to us.”