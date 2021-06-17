Cedar Falls softball showcases electric offense during sweep of Iowa City West

CEDAR FALLS – Lightning proceeded fireworks Thursday night at the Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.
Cedar Falls’ softball team followed a half-hour weather delay by scoring runs in eight of the nine innings during a doubleheader sweep over Iowa City West, 16-7, 13-0.
Cedar Falls showed no weak links in its lineup as it improved to 9-14 overall and 6-12 in the Mississippi Valley Conference against a Trojans team that fell to 6-14, 3-12 MVC. Every player in the Tigers’ lineup recorded at least one hit during a doubleheader that was shorted to nine cumulative innings due to the mercy rule.
“This is probably the best hitting team I’ve had since I’ve been here,” Cedar Falls coach Steve Chidester said after Cedar Falls finished with 24 hits in two games. “I just think this team kind of wakes us and says we’ve got to get going and I really like the way the kids support each other. That’s really important.”
The opening game was a back-and-forth battle with each team capitalizing on early miscues before the Tigers overcame a 5-4 deficit by sending 10 batters to the plate during a five-run fourth inning. That fourth-inning outburst started with singles from Sophie Stanic, Avery Canfield and Maddie McFarland and included a run-scoring triple by Myah Brinker and a RBI double by Roni Steffener.
Abby Runyan worked scoreless fourth and sixth innings as part of her complete-game pitching win, and Cedar Falls backed up that second goose egg with a six-run knockout inning capped by Brinker’s two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth.
“I think having good defense really gets our bats going, knowing that we can go up there and hit the ball after having a good inning on defense, just getting each other hyped is when we really hit the ball,” Cedar Falls junior Cyrah Rasmussen said.
Rasmussen, a fourth-year varsity pitcher, allowed just one hit and used an accurate riseball to strike out four Iowa City West batters in the second game. In the first game, Rasmussen recorded three doubles and reached base in all five plate appearances while also playing left field.
Chidester says the Tigers’ veteran pitcher is coming into her own after missing time with a hip injury before the season.
“This is the best I’ve seen her velocity tonight,” Chidester pointed out. “It’s just taken a while for her to catch back up.
“Everybody looks at her as a pitcher, but she is a softball player. She runs the bases well. She hits the ball. She can play any position. She’s more than a pitcher to us.”
Cedar Falls pulled away in the second game when back to back errors proceeded singles by Brinker, Steffener and Sydney Barnett who all came around to score in the bottom of the first. Brinker opened the bottom half of a six-run second inning with a solo home run and Steffener ended the game with a two-run blast over the left field fence in the bottom of the third.
Indeed, the Tigers have gained confidence with wins in eight of their last 11 contests.
“It’s a fun team to coach and I see more good things for this group if they will continue to support each other and continue to develop physically and mentally on the softball field,” Chidester said.