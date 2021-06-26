Cedar Falls softball runs win streak to 11 games

GILBERTVILLE – Cedar Falls won both of its games Saturday at the Don Bosco Invitational as the Tigers (18-14) ran their win streak to 11 games.

Cedar Falls opened with a 10-0 win over Kee High, before topping metro rival Waterloo Columbus, 4-0.

Against Kee, Ronni Steffener hit a home run, while Myah Brinker and Lauren Sandvold each hit triples.

Abby Runyan worked six innings allowing just four hits and striking out five to earn the win.

In the win over the Sailors, Cyrah Rasmussen worked all seven innings allowing five hits and striking out nine.

Maddie McFarland went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a RBI. Steffener drove in two runs, while Sydney Barnett had a triple.

Cedar Falls hosts Waverly-Shell Rock Monday in a JV-varsity doubleheader at Robinson-Dresser schedule to begin at 5:30 p.m.

EAST GOES 1-1: The Trojans beat Janesville, 9-6, in their opening game Saturday, before falling to ranked (1A) Clarksville, 11-0, in its second game.

In beating Janesville, East (12-20) used a seven-run first inning to jump out quickly.