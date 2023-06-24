CEDAR FALLS — Courageous and determined.

The adjectives sit alongside a nickname — Izzy “Bell” — on a blue bracelet which can be found on the wrists of just about anyone — home or away — in the stands of a Cedar Falls softball game.

The wristband describes Isabella Walker.

Born with a quarter of a kidney, Walker, a junior at Cedar Falls in her third season as a regular in the lineup on the softball team, suffers from chronic kidney disease.

Also known as chronic kidney failure, CKD affects the way kidneys filter waste and excess fluids and involves the gradual loss of kidney function, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The idea for the wristbands came from Walker’s aunt, Genna Welch, who thought it would be an effective way to raise awareness about Izzy’s condition in addition to the creation of a Facebook page named Isabella Walker “Izzy” Kidney Journey.

Walker said she finds comfort seeing the wristbands in the stands as she strides to the plate or runs onto the field.

“It makes me feel more comfortable about it,” Walker said, “and helps me be who I am and still be able to play the game.”

According to Cedar Falls softball coach Samantha Teply, the outpouring of support from communities beyond Cedar Falls has been incredible since the team started handing out the wristbands to opposing teams.

“We have a lot of people asking how they can help and how they can support her,” Teply said. “It is huge to see. It is always great to see the athletic community — and in particular the softball community — come together, because there is strength in numbers.”

Other teams at Cedar Falls and from Hudson, Dike-New Hartford, MFL Mar Mac and Waterloo East recently posted pictures in support of Izzy to her Facebook page.

“Anytime you have that many people standing behind someone and showing their support it makes the fight a little easier,” Teply said.

In spite of her condition, which causes her to fatigue quickly, Walker has never let CKD stop her from doing what she loves.

“A lot of activity like running gets me winded,” Walker said. “But, as long as I can get my breaks in between innings we are all good.”

“I can still play this game like everybody else can. Even though this is something I have always had, I do not like to view (CKD) as a setback. …(Sports) is part of who I have always been, competitive and always hard working. I do not want it to set me back. I am not going to let it affect me.”

According to Walker’s mother, Jessica Johnson, the fatigue only recently started to affect Izzy.

“She gets tired really easily,” Johnson said. “We just figured this out during travel ball that she cannot do what she used to do.”

“She has to tell us what she can and cannot do. Honestly, she sleeps a lot during the day. When she has games, she gets out of bed sometimes and it is two in the afternoon. It is horrible, but that is what she does so she can (play softball).”

However, watching Izzy play softball at a high level makes the challenges worth it, an experience Johnson described as “amazing.”

“She has been playing softball since she was 8 years old,” Johnson said. “She wants to continue to do it in college if she can. It means everything to her.”

Walker said her teammates at Cedar Falls have her back and look after her.

“My teammates are so supportive,” Walker said. “I love my teammates. … They are always making sure that I am okay and being supportive.”

When Walker first met Teply, who took over as the new Cedar Falls softball coach this offseason, the junior said she did not want to be treated differently.

“The biggest thing I can speak to is Izzy’s consistency and fight,” Teply said. “She made it very clear right off the bat when I first met her that she did not want this to affect the way I treated her. She did not want it to affect the way she was able to play the game. [She] asked me for consistency in the way I coached her.”

Despite the disease, Walker provides a model of consistency to her team and coach.

“She has shown up consistently every day for us,” Teply said. “[She brings] maximum effort all the time. You would not know that she has anything going on by the way she brings herself to the field every day.”

Since her freshman season in 2021, Walker has started 77 games for the Tigers.

Now, at 17 years old, Walker, the girl who was born with just a quarter of a kidney, possesses 9% of her kidney function. She switched her status to active on the national donor list after the family was unable to find a living donor.

“Once she reaches a certain level she has to go active if we do not have a living donor,” Johnson said. “She hit that level on Wednesday.”

“The value of having a living donor is the kidney will last, most likely, twice as long as a deceased donor.”

However, one complication makes finding a new kidney more difficult: Walker has type O-negative blood.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, the blood and organs of type O donors, dubbed the universal donor, can be donated to any one regardless of the recipient’s blood type. But those with type O blood can only receive blood and organs from donors with type O blood. That causes longer wait times for those with type O seeking a kidney transplant.

A June 2010 article published in Nephrology Dialysis Transplantation stated patients with blood type O faced “significantly longer waiting times for deceased donor kidney grafts” in comparison with patients with non-type O blood. The article listed median wait times for type O patients as 85 months, just over seven years, compared with 59 months, less than five years, for non-type O patients.

Walker said she looks forward to the day she finds a match so that she can “start a new life” and “be healthy.”

Those interested donating to the Isabella Walker “Izzy” Kidney Journey can do so via venmo. Donations should be sent to Genna Welch’s venmo at @Genna-Welch-1. Updates on Walker can be found on the Isabella Walker “Izzy” Kidney Journey Facebook page.

