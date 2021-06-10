Cedar Falls softball breaks out of slump with doubleheader win

CEDAR FALLS – The Mississippi Valley Conference softball doubleheader had mismatch written all over it.
Waterloo West entered the game with a respectable 6-5 record.
Cedar Falls had lost 10 straight games while stumbling to a frustrating 1-11 start.
But that’s why they play the games.
The underdog Tigers rolled in the first game and rallied to win the second in sweeping the Wahawks, 13-2 and 11-6, Thursday night at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.
“We have a great group of kids who work hard and have great attitudes,” Cedar Falls coach Steve Chidester said. “They’ve stuck with it and we’ve lost some tough games, but this was huge for us to win these two. We had a solid all-around performance and were able to come out on top against a good opponent. They want to win and now they’re learning how to win.”
Cedar Falls junior Cyrah Rasmussen turned in a superb pitching outing in Game 1, striking out eight batters in a complete-game performance. She allowed five hits.
“We stayed together as a team and kept working hard,” Rasmussen said. “My teammates did a great job putting a lot of runs on the board. That makes my job a lot easier. It was great to finally break through and get a couple of big wins.”
Rasmussen was bolstered as the Tigers broke through for 13 runs in the opening game.
Cedar Falls led just 3-2 before scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth and erupting for eight runs to end the game in the sixth.
Sophomore leadoff batter Gabby Townsend led the offensive onslaught for the Tigers, going 4-for-4, scoring twice and driving in a pair of runs.
“We knew we were capable of playing like this,” Townsend said. “We have a good hitting team and it all came together. Our pitchers did a good job and we were able to come back strong in the second game after falling behind. This gives us a good boost after a tough start to the season.”
Maddy McFarland delivered a two-run double to end the first game as Cedar Falls built a double-digit margin in the sixth.
West was plagued by defensive miscues, committing seven errors in the opener.
The Wahawks charged back strong in Game 2, building an early 6-2 lead.
Addison Wells and Brianna McPoland ripped doubles to key West’s five-run second inning.
Cedar Falls battled back and tied the game 6-6 in the fifth. Sydney Barnett connected on an RBI double and then tied the game after Lex Hesse singled.
The Tigers followed with a huge sixth inning.
Townsend led off with a double to left field before scoring the eventual game-winning run on a single by Rasmussen. Ronni Steffener followed with a run-scoring double before Barnett knocked in a pair with a single.
Pitcher Abby Runyan went seven innings to earn the win in the nightcap for Cedar Falls.
West’s defensive woes continued in Game 2. The Wahawks had five errors in the nightcap.
Cedar Falls received a significant boost in both games by the play of slick-fielding freshman shortstop Izzy Walker, who made an abundance of superb plays.
“Izzy’s a heck of a player,” Chidester said. “She’s only a freshman, but she was outstanding for us and make some great plays out there.”
The Tigers now have a modest winning streak as they resume play Friday against Ames.
“We are finally starting to string together back-to-back hits,” Chidester said. “This is a pretty close-knit team and they’ve stayed together. They continued to fight and it paid off for them tonight. We need to build on this and keep improving.”
Waterloo West;000;110 – 2;5;7
Cedar Falls;210;028 – 13;13;0
Nia Christoffer and Brianna McPoland. Cyrah Rasmussen and Lex Hesse. WP – Rasmussen. LP – Christoffer. 2B – Haley Christoffer (WW), Addison Wells (WW), Savannah Ringheden (WW), Gabby Townsend (CF), Maddy McFarland (CF). 3B – McPoland.