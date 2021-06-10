Cedar Falls softball breaks out of slump with doubleheader win

Rasmussen was bolstered as the Tigers broke through for 13 runs in the opening game.

Cedar Falls led just 3-2 before scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth and erupting for eight runs to end the game in the sixth.

Sophomore leadoff batter Gabby Townsend led the offensive onslaught for the Tigers, going 4-for-4, scoring twice and driving in a pair of runs.

“We knew we were capable of playing like this,” Townsend said. “We have a good hitting team and it all came together. Our pitchers did a good job and we were able to come back strong in the second game after falling behind. This gives us a good boost after a tough start to the season.”

Maddy McFarland delivered a two-run double to end the first game as Cedar Falls built a double-digit margin in the sixth.

West was plagued by defensive miscues, committing seven errors in the opener.

The Wahawks charged back strong in Game 2, building an early 6-2 lead.

Addison Wells and Brianna McPoland ripped doubles to key West’s five-run second inning.

Cedar Falls battled back and tied the game 6-6 in the fifth. Sydney Barnett connected on an RBI double and then tied the game after Lex Hesse singled.