Cedar Falls shuts out Johnston in season opening win

CEDAR FALLS — The Cedar Falls football team started its season off with a 14-0 win over the Johnston Dragons, Friday.

Cedar Falls head coach Brad Remmert said the Tigers managed to come away with a victory because of their toughness.

“Toughness and taking care of opportunities when we got them,” Remmert said. “It was really workman like on defense. It is not easy rushing the passer that many times. I thought those guys did a really good job putting pressure on people.”

In his fourth career start, quarterback Tate Hermansen put together a noteworthy performance as the junior scored both touchdowns for the Tigers.

Both defenses held the opposing offenses in check for the majority of the first half. The Tigers held the Johnston to just four first downs while forcing four punts.

The Dragons offense managed a similarly impressive defensive performance through most of the first half, but midway through the second quarter the Tigers offense came alive.

On their fourth possession of the game, Cedar Falls took over on their own 48 yard line after a 21 yard punt from Johnston.

After working their way to the Dragons’ 28 yard line, junior running back Drake Gelhaus, who started in place of an injured Jacob Kieler, took his seventh carry of the game through the teeth of the defense for a gain of 15 and to the Dragons’ 13 yard line.

Despite their momentum, two holding penalties in three penalties pushed the Tigers back to the Johnston 30. After a minimal game on a gain on a second down play set up third and 22, Hermansen hit junior wide receiver Logan Wroe for a gain of 23 yards and the first down.

“I saw him right away,” Hermansen said. “I had a big guy coming at me, but I just had to stick in there and throw it.”

Three plays later, Hermansen punched it into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game with 1:11 remaining in the half.

“All my guys up front, I give them credit,” Hermansen said. “They pushed and I just had an easy walk in there.”

Hermansen finished the first half a perfect 7-7 passing for 55 yards while adding 15 yards on the ground.

On the opening kickoff of the second half, Johnston forced a fumble on the return and recovered the ball deep in Cedar Falls territory.

However, the Tigers defense showed up again in a big way. With the help of a holding penalty against Johnston, held the Dragons off the board as a 47-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.

After trading three-and-outs, the Tigers took over the ball on their own 43 yard line. Cedar Falls forced its way into Johnston territory on a 12 yard hook up between Hermansen and tight end Ethan Beneke.

Two plays later, Hermansen kept the ball on an option left and went 38 yards for his second touchdown on the ground.

Hermansen said he saw ‘a lot of green grass’ on his way to the end zone.

“I saw that one linebacker there and had to give him a little fake and break a tackle,” Hermansen said. “It was home free from there.”

Trailing 14-0, Johnston managed to drive down to the Cedars Falls 3 and 20 yard lines on their next two drives, but the Tigers asserted itself by forcing two turnovers on down.

A Colin Coonradt interception with 3:12 remaining in the game sealed the season opening win for the Tigers as Cedar Falls ran out the clock.

“We are going to enjoy tonight,” Remmert said. “Anytime you get the opener, you are with half the state that has a winning record right now. We are going to enjoy this for a few hours…We are such a young team there is a lot of growth going and we head into Waterloo West. So, enjoy it tonight and then it is back to drawing board, making corrections and have a good of practice as we get into week two.”

Cedar Falls 14, Johnston 0

JHS 0 0 0 0 — 0

CF 0 7 7 0 — 14

CF — Hermansen 1 run (Hulstein kick)

CF — Hermansen 38 run (Hulstein kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

CEDAR FALLS JOHNSTON

First downs 7 10

Rushes/yds 38-137 23-42

Passing yds 67 125

Compt-Att-Int 9-10-0 13-28-1

Return yds 32 29

Punts/avg. 7-37.7 5-25.4

Fumbles-lost 3-1 1-0

Penalties/yds 8-80 6-40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

JHS — Tubbs 15-44, Broadus 7-5, Tatum Fox 1--7.

CF — Gelhaus 22-69, Hermansen 12-53, Ian Murra 4-15.

PASSING

JHS—Broadus 13-28-1, 125 yards.

CF—Hermansen 9-10-0, 67 yards.

RECEIVING

JHS—Tubbs 4-29, Rex Woodley 3-40, Taylen Proctor 3-21, Jacob Simpson 1-4, Sean Strand 2-31.

CF— Derek Woods 2-13, Gelhaus 2-7, Kaedyn Smith 1-8, Wroe 2-27, Beneke 1-12.