Cedar Falls' senior Owen Sawyer has had a red-hot August

CEDAR FALLS – Owen Sawyer watches his chip shot roll 25 feet past the pin and slaps the side of his leg in disgust.

He then takes a deep breathe, grabs his putter and begins to process what he needs to do in order to save par.

After looking at the putt from different angles, Sawyer calmly sets up over his ball and strokes it. A couple of seconds later after bending two different directions it falls into the cup at a recent Cedar Falls High School meet at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.

Three years ago, Sawyer may have missed that putt.

But the Cedar Falls senior who is committed to play at Iowa State next fall no longer lets poor shots play mental games with him.

For years, Sawyer has heard the mantra that you have to have a short memory when playing golf from his dad, Mike, one of the top amateur players in the Cedar Valley.

“As he has gotten older and more mature he is more accepting that golf is just hard, and in some tournaments it just doesn’t work,” said Mike Sawyer, an assistant for the Tigers. “Having a really short memory in golf is extremely powerful.”

Cedar Falls head coach Jeremiah Longnecker says the growth in Owen’s mental game is as good as his ball striking ability.

“He has heard it a lot,” Longnecker said. “You have to forget your last shot, and it is the next one that matters. That now is what makes him so special. He understands that.

“Owen knows he is capable of executing the next shot, so that has created a really confident attitude for him on the golf course.”

Sawyer’s confidence is sky-high right now.

After a highly successful summer where he and his Cedar Falls teammates took sixth out of 53 prep programs at the National High School Golf Association High School Golf National Invitational at the Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, N.C., Sawyer has been red-hot during the month of August.

On Aug. 11, Sawyer tore up the course at Hunter’s Ridge in Marion with to win the Mississippi Valley Conference Supermeet by eight strokes after carding a seven-under 65.

“That round was kind of funny,” Owen said. “I played the front nine and only hit three greens, but I shot three under. Then from nine to 13 I had five birdies in a row, which got me going a little bit. I wasn’t hitting the ball great that day, but I was putting the ball really well.”

A few days later, Sawyer carded a 69 at Hunter’s Ridge in a conference meet, and hasn’t slowed down since. His 18-hole average to date is 70.67 (69.70 adjusted) and ranks second in the state.

“He shot even today (Thursday) and it is a ho-hum round for him,” Longnecker says. “The 65 at Hunter’s Ridge was a masterpiece. You don’t see a round like that often.

“He always feels he is on the verge of making five birdies in a row,” Longnecker adds. “He knows it is there, and it is crazy to watch. He is such a good ball striker, but when his putter gets hot, watch out, because he will roll everything in.”

The 65 at Hunter’s Ridge wasn’t a career-best for Sawyer. He carded a 64 at Gardner Golf Course in Cedar Rapids in 2021, also at the MVC Supermeet.

“Two years in a row he goes incredibly low right out of the gates. So, apparently all we do during the season is screw him up,” laughs Longnecker.

Sawyer has been a mainstay in the Tigers’ lineup playing on three state tournament teams, including last year’s state championship team.

As a freshman he finished 35th overall, and was 13th as an individual as a sophomore before tying for third last season as part of the state championship team.

“We came off the season as state champions, which was awesome,” Owen said, “a goal that every golfer wants to achieve. We won and were excited, but want to do it again. So we got to the grind right away lifting and working on our swings over the winter. Then when the spring came we all started playing in as many tournaments as well could, worked our butts off so we could go try to experience that championship experience again.”

Longnecker says having a team full of strong golfers has pushed Sawyer to new heights. Among the guys who push Sawyer most is fellow Tiger senior Max Tjoa, who has committed to play golf at Iowa.

“They are very competitive,” Longnecker said. “The competition between the two of them is present, but you have to look for it. They support each other. In practice they go out and play together and then stay afterwards and work more on their games. They make each other better.”

As for picking Iowa State to continue to a career, Sawyer says the Cyclones had long been on his short list of potential college landing places.

“I’m super thankful to coach Tank (ISU head coach Andrew Tank) and coach Ruben (assistant coach Ruben Sondjaja) for giving me the opportunity to play at Iowa State,” Owen said. “They have been one of my top options since I thought about playing college golf. I like the campus and they have a super insane practice facility. I’m super excited to keep grinding over the next year and get there in the fall and become a Cyclone.”