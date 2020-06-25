Cedar Falls senior Mackenzie Michael named Gatorade Athlete of the Year

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the coronavirus pandemic prevented Cedar Falls' Mackenzie Michael from completing the final high school chapter in a career defined by toughness and talent, the Tigers' standout has still secured a major tack and field honor.

Gatorade announced on Thursday that Michael was been named the 2020 Gatorade Iowa Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Michael's career includes 11 state medals, five state event titles and a Drake Relays championship. Her top 800-meter time of 2:08.89 ranks sixth on Iowa's all-time chart, while she has the 16th-fastest 400-meter time of 55.64.

Carrying a baton, Michael anchored a Cedar Falls distance medley time of 4:00.19 that sits third on Iowa's all-time chart. She was also a part of a 4x400 relay that recorded a 3:51.51 that ranks fourth in state history -- running a 55.5 split during that race.

Michael's 2019 season was capped by an eighth place finish at New Balance Nationals.

This fall Michael will attend Oklahoma State University where she will continue her track and field career.

