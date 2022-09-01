Cedar Falls senior leading with hard work as Tigers start season

Cedar Falls head girls’ swim coach Chelsea Szczkyrbak said Paulsen always had that hard working mentality and it has led to a strong open to the season for the senior.

“We had our first meet this last weekend” Szczkyrbak said. “Just to see the power she has in the water. She had some lifetime best times this past weekend at the beginning of the season. So, that was exciting to see.”

The senior’s mentality does not only benefit her individually according to Szczkyrbak who said that Paulsen earned one of the four captain’s titles this season.

“The way that she has been working hard in the pool for the last three years translates over to her senior year,” Szczkyrbak said. “She is now the one that is leading the team in practices and has really stepped up into that role. She has done a fantastic job of gaining the girls’ respect and getting them to follow her.”

Szczkyrbak said that Paulsen’s willingness to step up, lead the team and share her experience with younger swimmers showed the Tigers coaching staff that she was deserving of the title.

Paulsen said she see her role as a captain as someone who does more than just lead by example and said that her hard working mentality comes from a desire to better the team.

“What it means to be a captain is someone that promotes a sense of team unity and works for their team to better make sure everyone feels comfortable and is ready and willing to work hard for the rest of their team,” Paulsen said. “Personally, I want to be the best that I can be. I know if I am not doing everything that I can to make myself better, my team will not follow and my team will not be the best it can be.”

Paulsen expanded more on her motivations and said that the team around her, motivates her more than in previous seasons.

“It means the world to me that I can be a part of this team because they want to do all the work, they want to have a good time and they make everything worth doing,” Paulsen said. “Over the past three years, there have been days where I have been like ‘I do not want to be here.’ I have experienced none of that thus far. It has been great.”

According to Szczkyrbak, the Tigers have jelled sooner than some of the teams she has coached in the past.

“They have been working super hard,” Szczkyrbak said. “This has been a really fun season so far because the 45 girls that we have on the team came together as a team really quickly. They have a lot of energy and a lot of excitement…It will be fun to see what they are able to accomplish as a group as the season goes on.”

As she hopes to return to the state meet in more than one event, Paulsen also noticed the closeness of the team and looks forward to her final season ahead.

“In the four years that I have been here, I have not been with a team that has been so happy to be here, excited for what we are doing and so supportive of each other,” Paulsen said. “It has been a great environment to be a part of these first few weeks.”