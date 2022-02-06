Cedar Falls sending six swimmers to State

DUBUQUE – Following its boys' swimming district meet on Saturday, Cedar Falls retreated to its annual 'districts dinner' to await the official list of state qualifiers from the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

The Tigers had plenty to celebrate.

"One of the great things about this time of year is that we just kind of get to sit back as coaches and just make sure that everything continues to move forward, which it usually does," second-year Cedar Falls Coach Chelsea Szczkyrbak said. "Get them back in the pool on Monday, get all of this meet out of them and then just work on that speed coming into next weekend."

The state swimming championships are Friday and Saturday at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center at the University of Iowa in Iowa City. Cedar Falls – ranked 14th in the state according to the QuikStats Iowa Power Index – qualified six swimmers across seven individual events and all three relays.

"From our individual qualifiers, we had just one that was a qualifier that is a senior," Szczkyrbak said. "Next year, what we will do is return the rest of those guys and we will just continue to get faster, which is fantastic. One of the great things with guys is that they seem to get stronger every year, so that is kind of our hope for the next nine months after state. That they just get stronger and we come back next year even stronger as a team."

Cedar Falls boasts four swimmers – two sophomores, two juniors – that qualified in two individual events apiece. Cole Wilson is seeded 16th in the 100-yard breaststroke and 17th in the 200-yard individual medley, while fellow sophomore John Butler will compete in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke.

"We are very confident about going into state," Wilson said. "Not a lot of people are expecting us to do well, but I think we can make a big splash at state this year."

Also appearing in two individual events will be distance swimmer Grant Redfern (200-yard freestyle, 500-yard freestyle) and fellow junior Drew Langner, the second breaststroke qualifier for Cedar Falls and the highest-seeded Tigers' swimmer in any individual event (No. 14 in the 50-yard freestyle).

"We have already broken a lot of barriers today," Redfern said. "We have a week to prepare and then we go down and just race as hard as we can."

Butler, Langner, Redfern and Wilson will also each swim in two relays. Sophomore Jack Considine completes the 200-yard freestyle relay quartet. The lone senior of the Cedar Falls state qualifiers, Graham Fry, will will compete in all three relays and also qualified as an individual in the 100 free.

Only Considine and Redfern are first-time state qualifiers, which means a team already replete with youth is continuing to pile up invaluable experience at the highest level of high school competition.

"Over the last few years and kind of what we saw last year was that we knew that our team would be getting faster," Szczkyrbak said. "We saw a lot of potential in the underclassmen. We had great senior leadership last year and then our seniors this year have really held a lot of the things together. But our depth is really in our sophomores and our freshmen. We have got another great eighth-grade class that is coming in next year, so we only hope to continue to get better."

Waterloo Swim Team had no state qualifiers this season.

