Cedar Falls' Schulz, West's Berinobis win MVC honors

Metro boys’ basketball players and coaches dominated the 2020 all-Mississippi Valley Conference teams following stellar seasons.

Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz (Mississippi Division) and Waterloo West head coach Cliff Berinobis (Valley Division) were each named their divisions respective Coach of the Year.

Schultz led the Tigers back to the state tournament despite graduating four of its five leading scorers from its back-to-back state championship teams.

Senior Josh Ollendieck was named Athlete of the Year for the Mississippi Division averaging 11.4 points per game to go along with 68 rebounds, 44 assists, 29 steals and 13 blocks.

He was joined on the first team by 6-foot-9 post Chase Courbat (10 points and 6.4 rebounds), a junior and junior wing Landon Wolf, who led the Tigers with a 11.7 scoring average.

Sophomore Trey Campbell landed on the second team after recording 106 assists and 36 steals.

Waterloo East sophomore Trevion Labeaux and junior Ramir Scott also were on the second team. Labeaux averaged 14.8 points and Scott 15.3.

In the Valley Division, Berinobis’ squad went 20-3 falling a game short of the state tournament.