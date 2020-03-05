Cedar Falls' Schultz, West's Berinobis win MVC honors

Metro boys’ basketball players and coaches dominated the 2020 all-Mississippi Valley Conference teams following stellar seasons.
Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Schultz (Mississippi Division) and Waterloo West head coach Cliff Berinobis (Valley Division) were each named their divisions respective Coach of the Year.
Schultz led the Tigers back to the state tournament despite graduating four of its five leading scorers from its back-to-back state championship teams.
Senior Josh Ollendieck was named Athlete of the Year for the Mississippi Division averaging 11.4 points per game to go along with 68 rebounds, 44 assists, 29 steals and 13 blocks.
He was joined on the first team by 6-foot-9 post Chase Courbat (10 points and 6.4 rebounds), a junior and junior wing Landon Wolf, who led the Tigers with a 11.7 scoring average.
Sophomore Trey Campbell landed on the second team after recording 106 assists and 36 steals.
Waterloo East sophomore Trevion Labeaux and junior Ramir Scott also were on the second team. Labeaux averaged 14.8 points and Scott 15.3.
In the Valley Division, Berinobis’ squad went 20-3 falling a game short of the state tournament.
Seniors DaQuavian Walker and Isaiah Johnson each were selected to the first team for the Wahawks. Walker led the team with a 13.5 scoring average and he recorded 54 assists and 53 steals. Johnson was the team’s second leading scorer at 10.8.
Seniors Jaden Keller and Caleb Haag were second team selections.
Mississippi Division
You have free articles remaining.
FIRST TEAM – Josh Ollendieck (Cedar Falls), sr., Keshawn Christian (Iowa City High), sr., Chase Courbat (Cedar Falls), jr., Landon Wolf (Cedar Falls), jr., Gabe Burkle (Cedar Rapids Prairie), so., Jake Beckmann (Cedar Rapids Xavier), sr., Cooper Medinger (Dubuque Senior), sr., Daquon Lewis (Dubuque Senior), sr.
SECOND TEAM – Trey Campbell (Cedar Falls), so., Elijah Ward (Cedar Rapids Prairie), so., Davis Wagner (Cedar Rapids Xavier), sr., Kendrick Watkins-Hogue (Dubuque Senior), jr., Jim Bonifas (Dubuque Senior), jr., Trevion Labeaux (Waterloo East), so., Ramir Scott (Waterloo East), jr., Dylan Johnson (Western Dubuque), jr.
Honorable mention (Metro only)
CEDAR FALLS – Ben Sernett, sr., Jaxon Heth, sr.
EAST -- Martez Wiggley, fr., Brian Keene, jr.
ATHLETE OF THE YEAR – Josh Ollendieck (Cedar Falls)
COACH OF THE YEAR – Ryan Schultz (Cedar Falls)
Valley Division
FIRST TEAM – Caleb Schlaak (Cedar Rapids Kennedy), jr., Michael Duax (Dubuque Hempstead), jr, Evan Brauns (Iowa City West), sr., DaQuavian Walker (Waterloo West), sr., Ozzie Meiborg (Cedar Rapids Jefferson), sr., Cael Schmitt (Dubuque Wahlert), sr., John Steffen (Linn-Mar), sr., Isaiah Johnson (Waterloo West), sr.
SECOND TEAM – Jamari Smith (Dubuque Hempstead), jr., Jacob Schockemoehl (Dubuque Wahelrt), sr., Andrew Brandon (Iowa City Liberty), sr., Tate Crane (Iowa City West), sr., Nick Pepin (Iowa City West), sr., Brady Klahn (Linn-Mar), sr., Caleb Haag (Waterloo West), sr., Jaden Keller (Waterloo West), sr.
Honorable mention (Metro only)
WEST – Antonio Alexander, sr., Amar Kuljuhovic (West), jr.
ATHLETIC OF THE YEAR – Michael Duax (Hempstead).
COACH OF THE YEAR – Cliff Berinobis (Waterloo West)