Cedar Falls' Ryan Venem, East's Chris Little MVC bowlers of the year
ALL-MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE BOWLING

Cedar Falls' Ryan Venem, East's Chris Little MVC bowlers of the year

Cedar Falls' Ryan Venem sends a shot down the lane on his way to an 11th-place individual finish at the 2019 Class 3A state bowling tournament hosted by Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.

Cedar Falls and Waterloo East bowlers swept the top honors for the Mississippi Valley Conference 2020-21 boys’ bowling season.

In the Mississippi Division, senior Ryan Venem was named Athlete of the Year and head coach Brad Baker was Coach of the Year.

In addition to Athlete of the Year honors, Venem was joined on the first team by Tiger senior Matthew Swanson and sophomore Nate Venem on the first team.

Matthew Edler and Logan Stoll were second team picks.

In the Valley Division, Waterloo East senior Chris Little was named Athlete of the Year.

Brandon Steen of Waterloo West was named Coach of the Year.

East senior Logan Balk joined Little on the first team, while Waterloo West’s Ben Melcher earned a first team slot.

Making the second team were West trio Aidan Kohl, Joshua Smith and Kale Smith.

Girls

Cedar Falls junior Myah Brinker and sophomore Anna Frahm made the Valley Division first team. Teammate Katie Waltz was a second team selection.

In the Mississippi Division, Waterloo East senior Stephanie Burge, the Class 2A individual state champion, was on the first team along with teammate Malorie Cary, a junior.

Waerloo West senior Kayley Fangman and sophomore Sydney Wilson were also included on the first team.

East’s Kadence Hyde and Alyssa Duckworth made the second team as did West’s Melanie Nelson.

