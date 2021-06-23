Cedar Falls runs softball win streak to seven games

CEDAR FALLS – Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Cedar Falls rallied for four runs to complete a doubleheader sweep of Dubuque Senior Wednesday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex in Mississippi Valley Conference softball action.

The Tigers won the games 11-3 and 5-3.

Winning pitcher Cyrah Rasmussen led off that sixth with a solo home run to left-center. Myah Brinker followed with a double before Sydney Barnett tied the game with an RBI-single.

With two outs, Lauren Sandvold doubled to score Barnett for the go-ahead run and Sophie Stanic added insurance with another run-scoring hit.

Rasmussen allowed just two earned runs and struck out four in the victory.

In the opener, six different players collected two or more hits for the Tigers in a 16-hit effort. Rasmussen and Brinker each hit home runs, while Barnett had a pair of doubles and 3 RBIs.

Maddie McFarland, Rasmussen, Brinker, Ronni Steffener, Barnett and Lex Hesse all were part of the multi-hit club. Steffener and Hesse each had doubles.

The sweep runs the Tigers’ win streak to seven games as Cedar Falls is now 14-14.

The Tigers play at Waterloo East tonight.