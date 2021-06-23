Cedar Falls runs softball win streak to seven games

CEDAR FALLS – Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth, Cedar Falls rallied for four runs to complete a doubleheader sweep of Dubuque Senior Wednesday at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex in Mississippi Valley Conference softball action.
The Tigers won the games 11-3 and 5-3.
Winning pitcher Cyrah Rasmussen led off that sixth with a solo home run to left-center. Myah Brinker followed with a double before Sydney Barnett tied the game with an RBI-single.
With two outs, Lauren Sandvold doubled to score Barnett for the go-ahead run and Sophie Stanic added insurance with another run-scoring hit.
Rasmussen allowed just two earned runs and struck out four in the victory.
In the opener, six different players collected two or more hits for the Tigers in a 16-hit effort. Rasmussen and Brinker each hit home runs, while Barnett had a pair of doubles and 3 RBIs.
Maddie McFarland, Rasmussen, Brinker, Ronni Steffener, Barnett and Lex Hesse all were part of the multi-hit club. Steffener and Hesse each had doubles.
The sweep runs the Tigers’ win streak to seven games as Cedar Falls is now 14-14.
The Tigers play at Waterloo East tonight.
Baseball
SAILORS TAKE TWO FROM PIRATES: Waterloo Columbus used a 12-run sixth to win the opener, 20-6, and then completed a North Iowa Cedar League doubleheader sweep of Hudson with a 7-6 win in the nightcap.
In the opener, Carter Gallagher drove in five runs while hitting two home runs, one in the first and one in the sixth.
The Sailors hit eight doubles in the game with Myles Gardner, Josh Merrifield and Patrick Steele all hitting two.
In game two, Columbus built a six-run lead before watching Hudson scored five times in the bottom of the seventh before the Sailors held on.
Caden Hartz hit two doubles and drove in two runs for Columbus.
Linescores
CEDAR FALLS 11-5, DUB. SENIOR 3-3
First game
Senior 000 300 0 — 3 11 2
Cedar Falls 102 233 x — 11 16 1
WP – Abby Runyan.
Second game
Senior 100 002 0 — 3 7 0
Cedar Falls 000 104 x — 5 9 2
WP – Cyrah Rasmussen
Baseball
Linescores
COLUMBUS 20-7, HUDSON 6-6
First game
Columbus 150 11(12) — 20 19 5
Hudson 015 000 — 6 4 4
N. Merrifield, C. Knudtson (5) and Alex Purdy. Kelly, King (6) and Culham. 2B – Col: Westhoff, M. Gardner 2, Merrifield 2, Underwood, Steel 2. Hud: Kelly. HR – Col: Gallagher 2.
Second game
Columbus 400 300 0 — 7 10 1
Hudson 001 000 5 — 6 9 5
Alex Feldmann, C. Knudtson (7), C. Gallagher (7) and Purdy. Ham, Souhradh (6) and Culham. 2B – Col: Steele, Hartz 2. Hud: Culham, King. 3B – Col: Gallagher.