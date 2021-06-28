Cedar Falls runs softball win streak to 12 games

McFarland launched a towering home run to center field to start the bottom of the fifth. Teammate Myah Brinker followed by blasting a solo homer to left before Avery Canfield ended the game with her second RBI double of the night.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m able to bunt and use my speed to help our team by getting on base,” McFarland said. “But if I need to swing away, I feel confident that I can do that as well. I was fortunate to be able to do both in this game.”

Junior pitcher Cyrah Rasmussen was superb in the circle for the Tigers on Monday. She retired the first six batters she faced and finished with eight strikeouts in five innings. The only run she allowed was unearned.

“Cyrah pitched really well,” Chidester said. “She has come back strong from an injury and she did a great job for us. I was very impressed with her performance.”

Rasmussen struck out the side in the fourth. She allowed a leadoff single in the fifth, but came back to retire the next three batters. She allowed just three hits.

“I’m definitely feeling a lot closer to 100 percent now,” Rasmussen said. “I knew I just had to throw strikes and that my defense would be there to back me up.”