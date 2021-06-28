Cedar Falls runs softball win streak to 12 games

CEDAR FALLS – They can beat you playing small ball.
And they can beat you with the long ball.
Junior Maddy McFarland and her Cedar Falls softball teammates certainly provided proof of that Monday night.
The speedy McFarland delivered two bunt singles from the leadoff spot before crushing a home run to spark the Tigers to a 12-1 win over Waverly-Shell Rock.
Red-hot Cedar Falls captured its 12th straight victory in improving to 19-14 with the win at Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex.
“Give credit to our players for continuing to find different ways to win games,” Tigers coach Steve Chidester said. “Our girls came out strong early in the game and put some runs on the board. We got off to a fast start and it paid off for us.”
Visiting Waverly-Shell Rock fell to 12-16.
McFarland supplied an early spark by bunting for a single to open the bottom of the first inning. That set the stage for a three-run inning for Cedar Falls.
“Maddy obviously puts a lot of pressure on the defense with her speed,” Chidester said. “She understands the game. She can bunt and she can swing away. She can do a lot of things for us offensively and her defense is excellent in center field.”
McFarland launched a towering home run to center field to start the bottom of the fifth. Teammate Myah Brinker followed by blasting a solo homer to left before Avery Canfield ended the game with her second RBI double of the night.
“I’m able to bunt and use my speed to help our team by getting on base,” McFarland said. “But if I need to swing away, I feel confident that I can do that as well. I was fortunate to be able to do both in this game.”
Junior pitcher Cyrah Rasmussen was superb in the circle for the Tigers on Monday. She retired the first six batters she faced and finished with eight strikeouts in five innings. The only run she allowed was unearned.
“Cyrah pitched really well,” Chidester said. “She has come back strong from an injury and she did a great job for us. I was very impressed with her performance.”
Rasmussen struck out the side in the fourth. She allowed a leadoff single in the fifth, but came back to retire the next three batters. She allowed just three hits.
“I’m definitely feeling a lot closer to 100 percent now,” Rasmussen said. “I knew I just had to throw strikes and that my defense would be there to back me up.”
Cedar Falls continues to roll despite losing two key starters – outfielder Gabby Townsend and shortstop Izzy Walker – to recent injuries during their winning streak.
“We’ve had some injuries, but our bench players and our JV players have really stepped up,” McFarland said. “They’ve really come through for us.”
The Tigers stumbled to a 10-game losing streak early in the season, dropping 11 of their first 12 games before going on their remarkable run of success.
“It’s definitely super fun,” Rasmussen said. “Everybody on this team gets along great and we’re playing really well as a team.”
“This turnaround is crazy – I honestly did not think we would be here,” McFarland said with a laugh. “But after that slow start, we had a better mindset. We kept working hard and we kept fighting.”
Cedar Falls has now won 18 of its last 21 games after the brutal start to the season.
“I’m really happy with how we’re playing,” Chidester said. “I know the girls want to finish this thing right. We’ve got some tough games coming up, but I know we will be ready.”