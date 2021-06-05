Cedar Falls' memorable season ends with a trip to its first state tennis team final

JOHNSTON – Cedar Falls and West Des Moines Dowling reached the finish line at the end of a marathon week of tennis late Saturday afternoon on the purple courts at Johnston High School.

In the end, Dowling was skilled enough to hold off Cedar Falls, 5-2, for the Class 2A state girls’ team championship. Plenty of youthful talent was on display as none of the 12 players in Saturday’s final were seniors and five were underclassmen.

“It’s exciting for the state of Iowa,” Dowling coach Drew Dunlay said. “This level of tennis is going to be really, really high for a long time. There’s a lot of other girls that are going to come into programs and do big things.”

Allison Szalay, the 2019 state doubles champion and 2A state singles champion on Thursday, joined consistent lefty Isa Valverde in producing three of Dowling’s five team points against Cedar Falls. They clinched the dual with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Madison Sagers and Malina Amjadi at No. 2 doubles.

“Having Allison, a state doubles champ, playing at No. 2 doubles is huge,” Dunlay added. “She’s been there before and she knew what it was going to take to close that match. Her and Isa are both really steady players.”