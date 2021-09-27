Cedar Falls' Max Tjoa wins Athlete of the Year honors

MARION – Cedar Falls junior Max Tjoa captured Athlete of the Year honors after his third consecutive impressive outing at the Mississippi Valley Conference Divisional meet at Hunter’s Ridge.
Tjoa carded his third consecutive sub-par round to win medalist honors.
After opening with a 70 at Gardener Golf Course and following up with a 68 at Brown Deer, Tjoa carded a 1-under 71 Monday.
That effort allowed Tjoa to edge teammate Owen Sawyer and Cedar Rapids Washington’s Nile Petersen by two strokes for medalist honors.
The Tigers at some meets have had six juniors in their lineup.
Tjoa and Sawyer’s efforts also paved the way for the Tigers to win the team title. Cedar Falls finished 30 strokes better than Cedar Rapids Prairie over the 54-hole event that spanned a month.
The Tigers finished with a score of 880.
Summaries
Mississippi Division
Monday (Hunter’s Ridge)
Team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 305, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 317, 3. Iowa City Liberty (318), 4. Dubuque Wahlert 325, 5. Western Dubuque 329, 6. Cedar Rapids Washington 332, 7. Linn-Mar 335, 8. Iowa City High 378.
Final standings: 1. Cedar Falls 880, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 910, 3. Cedar Rapids Washington 939, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 945, 5. Iowa City Liberty 949, 6. Western Dubuque 967, 7. Linn-Mar 979, 8. Iowa City High 1,173.