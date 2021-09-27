 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Falls' Max Tjoa wins Athlete of the Year honors
0 comments
top story
PREP ROUNDUP

Cedar Falls' Max Tjoa wins Athlete of the Year honors

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Max Tjoa 4

Cedar Falls junior Max Tjoa follows through after teeing off during the Cedar Falls Tiger Invitational at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course last week. 

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

MARION – Cedar Falls junior Max Tjoa captured Athlete of the Year honors after his third consecutive impressive outing at the Mississippi Valley Conference Divisional meet at Hunter’s Ridge.

$1 for 6 months of local news

Tjoa carded his third consecutive sub-par round to win medalist honors.

After opening with a 70 at Gardener Golf Course and following up with a 68 at Brown Deer, Tjoa carded a 1-under 71 Monday.

That effort allowed Tjoa to edge teammate Owen Sawyer and Cedar Rapids Washington’s Nile Petersen by two strokes for medalist honors.

Tjoa and Sawyer’s efforts also paved the way for the Tigers to win the team title. Cedar Falls finished 30 strokes better than Cedar Rapids Prairie over the 54-hole event that spanned a month.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Tigers finished with a score of 880.

Summaries

Mississippi Division

Monday (Hunter’s Ridge)

Team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 305, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 317, 3. Iowa City Liberty (318), 4. Dubuque Wahlert 325, 5. Western Dubuque 329, 6. Cedar Rapids Washington 332, 7. Linn-Mar 335, 8. Iowa City High 378.

Final standings: 1. Cedar Falls 880, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 910, 3. Cedar Rapids Washington 939, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 945, 5. Iowa City Liberty 949, 6. Western Dubuque 967, 7. Linn-Mar 979, 8. Iowa City High 1,173.

Top-Five Individual standings (Final round-total): 1. Max Tjoa (Cedar Falls), 71-209, 2. Owen Sawyer (Cedar Falls) 77-211, 3. Nile Petersen (CRW), 79-211, 4. Tanner Wachtl (CRP), 76-220, 5. Ben Blockinger (CRW), 80-223.

Cedar Falls: Jack Beecher 79-230, JJ Nelson 89-243.

+1 
Max Tjoa 2020

Tjoa

Summaries

Mississippi Division

Monday (Hunter’s Ridge)

Team standings: 1. Cedar Falls 305, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 317, 3. Iowa City Liberty (318), 4. Dubuque Wahlert 325, 5. Western Dubuque 329, 6. Cedar Rapids Washington 332, 7. Linn-Mar 335, 8. Iowa City High 378.

Final standings: 1. Cedar Falls 880, 2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 910, 3. Cedar Rapids Washington 939, 4. Dubuque Wahlert 945, 5. Iowa City Liberty 949, 6. Western Dubuque 967, 7. Linn-Mar 979, 8. Iowa City High 1,173.

Top-Five Individual standings (Final round-total): 1. Max Tjoa (Cedar Falls), 71-209, 2. Owen Sawyer (Cedar Falls) 77-211, 3. Nile Petersen (CRW), 79-211, 4. Tanner Wachtl (CRP), 76-220, 5. Ben Blockinger (CRW), 80-223.

Cedar Falls: Jack Beecher 79-230, JJ Nelson 89-243.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Recap: Herbert, Chargers Stun Chiefs in Kansas City

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News