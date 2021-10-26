Cedar Falls makes it seven in a row

CEDAR FALLS -- Doing something twice in a row is pretty tough, then that is nothing for the Cedar Falls volleyball team.

For the seventh consecutive year, the Tigers are headed to the Class 5A state volleyball tournament following a 25-10, 25-21, 25-18 sweep of Dubuque Senior in a regional final Tuesday at Cedar Falls.

Olivia Smothers had 12 kills, Katie Remmert 11 and Summer Halsor had 10 as the Cedar Falls (30-8) dominated for most of the night. Sarah Albaugh led the team with 17 digs, and Nohea Mahi had 36 assists.

"It was a really good team win," junior Katie Remmert said. "We brought a lot of energy. We knew we had to play our game and could not have very many errors. We kept it clean for most of the match and were able to get it done."

After crushing the Rams (21-17) in the opener, CF stumbled early as Senior scored the first five points of game two. But the Tigers began to slowly climb back in and a block by Grace Hannam and Devon VanDyke tied the game at 13-all. CF pulled away at that point.

Game three saw the Tigers in complete control as they closed out the victory.

Cedar Falls head coach Matt Johnson knew he had a good team at the start of preseason camp, but he also knew that the Tigers would have some growing pains.

"The thing is as the year has gone the kids have grown into their roles, grown into their positions," Johnson said. "We've had a great last two, two and half weeks. The girls have gotten into the gym and really got after it with great attitude. It is kind of to see it pay off like this."

Cedar Falls will open the state tournament with West Des Moines Dowling Monday at 2 p.m. in Cedar Rapids.

