Cedar Falls' libero Alivia Bronner has the right stuff

Time has flown says Bronner.

“Senior year…I’m very excited,” Bronner said. “I’m excited to get going, get back to state…make a good run at state.”

Johnson said Bronner is carrying on a tradition at Cedar Falls of great back-row players.

“She is a strong passer. When she gets the ball in her platform she gets it up,” Johnson said. “She has a great serve. She reads well. She gets her feet in the right spot and is in position to make plays.

“We have had a history of great good liberos and setters where I don’t have to worry about that first touch. She definitely continues that tradition.”

Johnson adds there are things Bronner will have to do this season that maybe she didn’t have to in previous season and one is be a leader.

“What we are asking from her is a little bit more of that competitiveness,” Johnson said. “Not just making herself a better player, but how can she bring other players along and kind of getting some other players playing at the level she is at.”