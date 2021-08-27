 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Falls' libero Alivia Bronner has the right stuff
0 comments
alert top story
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Cedar Falls' libero Alivia Bronner has the right stuff

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — If there was a prototype for a libero, Cedar Falls senior Alivia Bronner might be the mold.

Described by her head coach Matt Johnson as super consistent and a player who brings the right mindset to the court whether that be for a daily practice or a competition.

“That is the biggest thing you get from Liv is the consistency,” Johnson said.

That consistency has made Bronner a regular in the Tigers’ back row for the past three seasons. She was the youngest regular on a Cedar Falls team that won the 5A state championship in 2019. A rotation that included six seniors.

It was a big enough glimpse of potential that the 5-foot-8 Bronner began drawing the interest of several Division I colleges. It didn’t take long for her to locked down her future destination.

On July 2 last summer, Bronner verbally committed to Northern Iowa.

“I just fell in love with the coaching staff. Fell in love with the program,” Bronner told the Courier last July when she committed. “I love going to the games and the match day atmosphere is great. It was an easy decision. It’s crazy. I never thought I’d be in this position.”

Bronner followed up her breakout sophomore season by leading all of Class 5A with 483 digs while helping the Tigers reach the 5A state tournament again last fall. She was named second-team all-state for her work.

Time has flown says Bronner.

“Senior year…I’m very excited,” Bronner said. “I’m excited to get going, get back to state…make a good run at state.”

Johnson said Bronner is carrying on a tradition at Cedar Falls of great back-row players.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“She is a strong passer. When she gets the ball in her platform she gets it up,” Johnson said. “She has a great serve. She reads well. She gets her feet in the right spot and is in position to make plays.

“We have had a history of great good liberos and setters where I don’t have to worry about that first touch. She definitely continues that tradition.”

Johnson adds there are things Bronner will have to do this season that maybe she didn’t have to in previous season and one is be a leader.

“What we are asking from her is a little bit more of that competitiveness,” Johnson said. “Not just making herself a better player, but how can she bring other players along and kind of getting some other players playing at the level she is at.”

If there is any indication Bronner has embraced that challenge from Johnson it was the Tigers’ season opener Tuesday. Fifth-ranked Cedar Falls went on the road to Western Dubuque, ranked third in Class 4A, and won in four sets.

Bronner said her offseason regimen was geared to make her last prep season her best.

“I played a lot of club volleyball,” Bronner said. I went to a lot of open gyms. I worked a lot with our team in those open gyms.”

Bronner also honed her game with her club team, Six Pack, that includes Iowa State commit Morgan Brandt of Sumner-Fredericksburg and Avery Beckett of Waverly-Shell Rock who is committed to South Dakota.

Johnson told the Courier when Bronner committed to UNI that the Panthers were getting a player that fits their mold. He says that is possible because she fit in seamlessly her sophomore season on a team that included UNI basketball recruit Emerson Green, Dayton volleyball recruit Alayna Yates and Mississippi State volleyball recruit Akacia Brown.

Just $1 for 6 months for a Courier digital subscription

“Alivia has the right mindset for the position she plays,” Johnson said. “She can pass and defend. I think the fact she is one of those selfless kids that can do a little bit of everything well and fit in well with the program of our size with other talented players it just shows she is going to be able to do the same thing at the college level.”

Bronner and the Tigers will get tested again Saturday when Cedar Falls travels to the Ankeny Centennial Invitational. The field is loaded with No. 1 Iowa City Liberty, No. 3 Ankeny, No. 4 Centennial, No. 6 West Des Moines Valley, No. 10 West Des Moines Dowling, No. 12 Sioux City East and No. 1 Dike-New Hartford (2A).

+2 
Alivia Bronner 2020

Bronner
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News