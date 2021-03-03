Cedar Falls' Landon Wolf named Athlete of the Year in MVC's Mississippi Division

Cedar Falls senior and Northern Iowa recruit Landon Wolf has been named the Athlete of the Year in the Mississippi Division of the Mississippi Valley Conference for the 2020-21 boys’ basketball season.

The 6-foot-5 Wolf averaged 17.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the top-ranked Tigers who earned the No. 1 seed for the Class 4A state tournament next week.

Wolf also knocked down 46 percent of his 3-point attempts (68 of 145).

He was joined on the first team by teammates Trey Campbell 15 points and 5.1 assists per game, and future college teammate 6-foot-9 forward Chase Courbat who averaged 10.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Two more Tigers made the second team – Carter Janssen and Joe Knutson.

Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Shultz and his staff were named Staff of the Year.

In the Valley Division, Waterloo East’s Ramir Scott was named to the first team after averaging 12.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Trojans.

Waterloo West 6-foot-8 post Amar Kuljuhovic was also a first team pick after leading the Wahawks in scoring at 16.7 ppg. He also hauled in 8.5 rebounds a game.