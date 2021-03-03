 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Falls' Landon Wolf named Athlete of the Year in MVC's Mississippi Division
0 comments
alert top story
ALL-MISSISSIPPI VALLEY BOYS' BASKETBALL

Cedar Falls' Landon Wolf named Athlete of the Year in MVC's Mississippi Division

{{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Falls senior and Northern Iowa recruit Landon Wolf has been named the Athlete of the Year in the Mississippi Division of the Mississippi Valley Conference for the 2020-21 boys’ basketball season.

The 6-foot-5 Wolf averaged 17.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the top-ranked Tigers who earned the No. 1 seed for the Class 4A state tournament next week.

Wolf also knocked down 46 percent of his 3-point attempts (68 of 145).

He was joined on the first team by teammates Trey Campbell 15 points and 5.1 assists per game, and future college teammate 6-foot-9 forward Chase Courbat who averaged 10.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Two more Tigers made the second team – Carter Janssen and Joe Knutson.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Falls head coach Ryan Shultz and his staff were named Staff of the Year.

In the Valley Division, Waterloo East’s Ramir Scott was named to the first team after averaging 12.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Trojans.

Waterloo West 6-foot-8 post Amar Kuljuhovic was also a first team pick after leading the Wahawks in scoring at 16.7 ppg. He also hauled in 8.5 rebounds a game.

West’s Mitch Fordyce made the second team.

Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26
+5 
trey campbell 2021

Campbell
+5 
Chase Courbat

Courbat
+5 
Amar Kuljuhovic 2020-21

Kuljuhovic

All-MVC

Mississippi Division

First team

Dylan Johnson (Western Dubuque) sr., Landon Wolf (Cedar Falls), sr., Kelby Telander (Iowa City Liberty), sr., Trey Campbell (Cedar Falls), jr., Quincy Underwood (CR Washington), sr., Jake Walter (CR Prairie), jr., Chase Courbat (Cedar Falls), sr., Garrett Baumhover (Western Dubuque), sr.

Second team

Elijah Ward (CR Prairie), jr., Carter Janssen (Cedar Falls), sr., Nathan Donovan (Dubuque Wahlert), sr., Jamari Newson (Iowa City High), jr., Jaxson Young (Linn-Mar), jr., Traijan Sain (CR Washington), so., Ira Hazeltine (Iowa City Liberty), sr., Joe Knutson (Cedar Falls), sr.

Honorable mention

Cedar Falls – Hunter Jacobson, jr., Dallas Bear, so.

Athlete of the Year: Landon Wolf (Cedar Falls)

Coach of the Year: Ryan Schultz (Cedar Falls)

Valley Division

First team

Caleb Schlaak (CR Kennedy), sr., Ramir Scott (Waterloo East), sr., Amar Kuljuhovic (Waerloo West), sr., Michael Duax (Dubuque Hempstead), sr., Jamari Smith (Dubuque Hempstead), sr., Peter Moe (Iowa City West), jr., Jim Bonifas (Dubuque Senior), sr. Kenzie Reed (CR Kennedy), so.

Second team

Cameron Fens (Dubuque Hempstead), jr., Cain McWIlliams (Dubuque Senior), sr., Cole Hrubes (CR Kennedy), sr., Jack Breitbach (CR Xavier), sr., Mitch Fordyce (Waterloo West), sr., Kellen Strohmeyer (Dubuque Hempstead), Christian Barnes (Iowa City West), jr., Kendrick Watkins-Hogue (Dubuque Senior), sr.

Honorable mention

East: Kewone Jones, so., Martez Wiggley, so.

West: Colby Adams, sr., Michael Robinson Jr., sr  

Athlete of the Year: Michael Duax (Dubuque Hempstead).

Coach of the Year: Curt Deutsch (Dubuque Hempstead).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News